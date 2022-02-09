ALTON — United Way 2-1-1 is partnering with local tax coalitions to provide free tax preparation services to St. Louis-area families with a household income of $57,000 or less in 2021. Local residents can dial 2-1-1 or visit 211helps.org to find their nearest tax preparation site, learn how to make an appointment, or get more information.

The program will continue to operate flexibly to meet COVID-19 guidelines and keep volunteers and participants safe. While a limited number of sites offer walk-ins, most require advance appointments.

“We are grateful to continue offering free income tax preparation services in light of the financial challenges the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created for families in the St. Louis region,” said Debbie Irwin, community economic development director, United Way of Greater St. Louis. “By offering free tax preparation services, families save money on costly tax preparation fees. Trained volunteers also work to make sure families receive all of the tax credits they qualify for, which helps boost income so families can pay bills, get out of debt and save for the future.”

United Way has long focused on helping to raise awareness about the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a federal and Missouri state tax credit that helps off-set the tax burden for low income working families. The average national EITC refund in 2021 was $2,461. According to the IRS, in 2021, more than 25 million workers and families nationwide received over $62 billion in EITC.

This year, the tax coalition volunteers will also help ensure that local families receive their full Child Tax Credit (CTC) which was increased for 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The Advanced Child Tax Credits have made a real difference for low-income working families with children in the St. Louis region in meeting basic needs during a time of continued financial precarity,” Irwin added. “Increasing the Child Tax Credit and making it fully refundable has helped both low- and moderate-income families increase their income, maintain their housing, and invest in their children. Research has shown that the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit have additional long-term societal benefits, including increasing child-wellbeing, health, and future earnings.”

Last year, United Way’s tax coalition partnership filed more than 17,000 tax returns in the St. Louis region, helping local low- and middle-income families receive more than $22 million in tax refunds. 527 IRS certified volunteers contributed over 37,000 hours to provide free tax preparation services for people across the region.

United Way’s tax coalition partners include Metropolitan St. Louis Community Tax Coalition, Gateway EITC Community Coalition, National Association of Black Accountants – St. Louis Chapter, and St. Louis Tax Assistance Program.

Here is a list of free tax preparation sites in Illinois:

Edwardsville Public Library

112 South Kansas, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Every Saturday from February 12 through March 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035

Every Saturday through April 9from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Every Tuesday and Thursday through April 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



GCS Credit Union

4104 State Route 111, Pontoon Beach, IL 62040

Every Tuesday and Thursday from February 8 to April 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Six Mile Regional Library

2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City, IL 62040

Every Saturday from February 12 to April 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Macedonia Baptist Church

1400 Broadway Ave., East St. Louis, IL 62201

Every Thursday from through April 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

5803 Belmont Ave., East St. Louis, IL 62203

Every Saturday through April 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Every Tuesday through April 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Fairview Heights Community Center

9950 Bunkum Rd., Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Mondays on February 21, March 7, 14 & 21, and April 4 & 11from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Cornerstone Christian Church

775 N. Green Mount Rd., Shiloh, IL 62221

Saturdays through April 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visitwww.HelpingPeople.org.

