ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis has launched a Flood Relief Fund to support residents across the bi-state region who were impacted by the recent flash flooding. The Regional Business Council made a $100,000 contribution to the fund to support the immediate and long-term recovery efforts as well as local agencies that are equipped and trained to respond in times of disaster.

[ALSO: Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Offers Strong Support: FEMA Enters St. Louis Area Flood Recovery]

“This fund will provide necessary resources to engage and equip disaster-experienced nonprofits in partnership with local volunteers and government agencies working to assist and restore flood victims as quickly as possible,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Collaborations and partnerships remain imperative in the deployment of our proven disaster relief approaches. Thank you to the local businesses, donors and volunteers who have stepped up to help many of our neighbors in need during this time.”

One hundred percent of the dollars raised through the fund will be deployed in response to activities to this crisis and in partnership with Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) and Long Term Recovery Committees (LTRC). Donations can be made online at HelpingPeople.org/FloodRelief or individuals can make an offline donation by mailing a check to:

United Way of Greater St. Louis

910 N 11th St

St. Louis, MO 63101

Article continues after sponsor message

Please make checks payable to “United Way of Greater St. Louis” and on the memo line of the check, indicate that the donation is for “July 2022 Flood Relief Fund”.

Following the heavy rains that occurred early last week, immediate response and recovery efforts began with United Way 2-1-1 serving as a key resource for local individuals and families impacted by flooding. Within the first 24 hours of impact across Illinois and Missouri, over 200 families were assisted through 2-1-1. By the end of July 28, over 2,000 calls were handled and over 1,400 disaster intake forms were received.

Immediate focus and support include mass feeding, sheltering, clean-up activities, purchase of needed supplies and support for skilled volunteers who will help aid the recovery process. Note: United Way serves as the fiscal agent for the St. Louis City/County COAD and also supports COADs in other affected counties. More information about resources and services for individuals and families impacted, including times and locations of upcoming Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) can be found at 211helps.org. Anyone in need of non-emergency help can dial 2-1-1 from a cell or 1-800-427-4626 from a landline phone to get connected to a trained specialist.

Additionally, volunteers are needed to help with response efforts in the region. Anyone interested in volunteering can learn more at StlVolunteer.org/DisasterHelp.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit?www.HelpingPeople.org.

More like this: