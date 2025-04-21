ALTON — Volunteers from across the region are coming together once again to lift up the name of Jesus, bring hope to hurting communities, and meet real needs on the ground. United to Revive, a grassroots ministry made up of believers from diverse churches, backgrounds, and walks of life, is returning to Alton’s Riverfront Park May 20–23, 2025 for a four-night tent revival packed with worship, testimonies, prayer, and outreach.

In the weeks leading up to the event, volunteers will also be walking the streets of Alton, praying for the city and sharing God’s love. These Wednesday night Prayer Walks begin April 23 at 5:30 PM, meeting in the Panera Bread parking lot (1837 Homer Adams Pkwy).

“Our heart is simple,” says Director Jeremiah Goltz. “To see lives transformed by Jesus and to see churches and people from all walks of life come together—not in competition, but in love and unity.”

A Growing Regional Movement

In just the past two years, United to Revive has hosted 36 events across 10 cities, with over 1,000 meals served, hundreds of lives surrendered to Christ, and thousands reached locally. Through online video testimony and livestreamed events, the movement has also touched over a million people globally.

Last year, support from partners like Cionkos Meats in Granite City and dozens of local churches helped make the mission possible. These churches and ministry partners, listed at www.unitedtorevive.org, represent multiple denominations and generations working together as one.

2025 Tent Revival Schedule:

Alton, IL (Riverfront Park): May 20–23

Kampsville, IL (Illinois River): June 10–14

Carlinville, IL: August 12–16

Granite City, IL: September 16–20

(Additional dates pending for Edwardsville)

Each event includes powerful nightly gatherings, community meals, prayer tents, live music, and opportunities for people to receive hope, healing, and connection.

Join the Mission

Volunteers, churches, businesses, and individuals are invited to partner in this year’s outreach—whether by serving meals, helping with setup, or simply showing up to love on the city.

To learn more or get involved: visit www.unitedtorevive.org/servealton or text “SERVE” to 833-211-4349

“Jesus is alive—and where there is unity, there is power.”

Let’s come together to love our neighbors, lift high the name of Christ, and bring revival to the heart of our cities.

