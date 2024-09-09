GRANITE CITY - United to Revive Ministries will host a tent revival in Granite City.

The organization sponsors tent revivals in communities across the Metro East. They will host a tent revival starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Worthen Park in Granite City. Founder Jeremiah Goltz said attendees can enjoy a cookout, live music, testimonies and Bible readings.

“This is about true spiritual transformation that actually happens,” Goltz said. “We want to get this outside the four walls of the church and into our communities, to bring the hope of Jesus to the people.”

Goltz explained that he was once a science teacher at Bunker Hill High School, where he also served as the advisor to the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes group. He felt “a tug in [his] heart” that inspired him to leave his job and begin United to Revive Ministries as a tent ministry.

He often points to John 17:20–23 as his inspiration for United to Revive. This Bible verse speaks about uniting through prayer, which is the mission behind the organization.

“If we can finally come across these denominational lines and join together on the simple truths of the gospel, then the world, then the neighbors, then those everywhere in this region will know that God loves them as much as He loves Jesus, and we need that love. We really do,” Goltz said.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to their tent revivals, United to Revive hosts a prayer meeting every Monday at Restoring Hope Church of God in Wood River. Goltz said these events show the power of coming together through prayer, and they regularly welcome anyone “from 19-year-olds to 90-year-olds.”

People are often moved by the tent revivals. Goltz shared several stories of people who were healed or saved after the revivals, including 35 people who have been baptized at United to Revive events.

“It’s a beautiful time of release and peacefulness,” he said. “If your heart is open tonight, your life is going to change. If you hear these words — and again, not even from a religious standpoint; we’re not here to push religion, we’re here to push the truth of what Jesus said — you will leave differently from this tent than when you came in.”

United to Revive has partnered with several churches in the Granite City area ahead of the events this weekend. Throughout the week, the United to Revive team will also be serving meals to unhoused community members and engaging with Granite City residents.

Goltz hopes to see many people at the tent revivals on Sept. 13 and 14, 2024. He encouraged people to visit their official website at UnitedToRevive.org or their Facebook page to stay up-to-date with United to Revive Ministries happenings. You can also text “SERVE” to 833-211-4349 for more information about volunteering with the organization.

“You come to our event, you’re going to get fed spiritually and physically and you’re going to hear true stories,” Goltz added. “We’re going to continue this mission and we’re calling more churches and more people to come together and unite with us. This is not about a person. This is not about Jeremiah Goltz. This is not about me. It’s definitely not about a religion. It’s not even about our ministry. It’s about bringing that hope of Christ into communities through unity.”