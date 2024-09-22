GRANITE CITY - United to Revive Ministries had a successful week in Granite City.

The organization held two tent revivals on Sept. 13 and 14, 2024. In the days leading up to the events, they walked through the streets of Granite City and prayed with people, gave out food, and invited folks to the revival. Founder Jeremiah Goltz said the experience was a powerful example of what faith can do.

“It feels like this is what the church is supposed to be doing,” Goltz said. “Jesus never said one time, ‘Sit and wait for people to come to you.’ He said, ‘Go and make disciples.’ Those are verbs. We have to go, we have to make disciples, we have to share Christ, share Jesus with people because He loves all people.”

Goltz points to one instance as an example of the United to Revive mission. He said the United to Revive team saw a man approaching “a known meth house” and called out to him. After a few minutes of talking and praying, the man smashed his pipe and agreed to attend a 10-month Christian rehab program, which Goltz helped him set up.

While the “street outreach” approach has many passionate moments like this, Goltz especially looks forward to the tent revivals. Over two days in Granite City, he said they had over 700 people stop by their tent revivals. Attendees prayed, listened to testimonials, engaged with the gospel and enjoyed music from the United to Revive praise team.

“One of my favorite things about it was the level of freedom that people experience,” Goltz explained. “We make it well-known that under this tent, you’re welcome. God loves you. He brought you here to experience His joy and His peace, and then we experience that in a very real way through worship. So many people were dancing, jumping, singing.”

Goltz believes that this joy and freedom comes from glorifying Jesus Christ. United to Revive will continue to share its mission every Tuesday through December in Granite City with more street outreach programs.

They are also planning a Greene County tent revival in Roodhouse. At 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 19, 2024, community members and churches are invited to attend the revival.

“I believe this is what happens when the church leaves the four walls and steps outside of fear and whatever holds us back and just goes into the community and just loves people and shares Christ with people,” Goltz added. “It’s time for the church to unite around Jesus and lay aside minor differences, to reach the brokenhearted, to reach those who are oppressed, to reach those who are seeking but haven’t found yet. The only way this is going to happen is if we unite together as one body in the name of Jesus Christ.”

For more information about United to Revive, visit their official website at UnitedToRevive.org or their Facebook page.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues, help is available. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for immediate support and resources.