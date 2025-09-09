GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District #9 received a $5,000 donation from United States Steel Corporation to support student hygiene needs for the 2025-26 school year. The contribution was announced recently at Granite City, where district and company representatives gathered to mark the occasion.

The donation aims to assist students by providing necessary hygiene supplies, addressing a critical aspect of student well-being. “Thank you, US Steel, for all you do in our community and for your continued support of our GCSD9 students,” the district expressed in a statement.

Present at the announcement were Mike Patton, General Manager of Granite City Works; Robin Sampson, Employee Relations HR Business Partner; Laura Ahlers, Senior Department Manager of Material Movement and Finishing; and Dr. Donald Harris, Superintendent of Granite City School District #9.

The partnership highlights ongoing community support efforts to enhance student resources within the district.



