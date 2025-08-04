KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Both the men's and women's soccer programs at SIUE have been honored for their academic performance by the United Soccer Coaches.

The College Team Academic Award recognizes exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2024-25 academic year.

The SIUE women's soccer team, under the direction of Head Coach Derek Burton, completed the 2024-25 academic year with a 3.51 GPA. The SIUE men's soccer team, under the direction of Head Coach Cale Wassermann, finished the 2024-25 academic year with a 3.44 grade point average.

A total of 697 soccer teams (283 men, 414 women) posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher, thereby earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2024-25 academic year. Of that total, 151 schools had both their men's and women's programs recognized.

