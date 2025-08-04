KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Both the men's and women's soccer programs at SIUE have been honored for their academic performance by the United Soccer Coaches.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The College Team Academic Award recognizes exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2024-25 academic year.

The SIUE women's soccer team, under the direction of Head Coach Derek Burton, completed the 2024-25 academic year with a 3.51 GPA. The SIUE men's soccer team, under the direction of Head Coach Cale Wassermann, finished the 2024-25 academic year with a 3.44 grade point average.

A total of 697 soccer teams (283 men, 414 women) posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher, thereby earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2024-25 academic year. Of that total, 151 schools had both their men's and women's programs recognized.

More like this:

Record 1,792 Student-Athletes Named to 2024-25 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll
Today
SIUE’s Mary Fetter Wins 2024-25 OVC Community Service Award
Jun 11, 2025
ITA Honors SIUE Women’s Tennis
Jul 21, 2025
Nominations Open for Tim Tighe SIUE Soccer Alumni Award
Jul 2, 2025
Harrison Alexander Joins SIUE Men's Basketball
May 2, 2025

 