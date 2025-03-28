O’FALLON - Community members are invited to the 25th anniversary celebration for United Congregations of Metro-East.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 29, 2025, United Congregations of Metro-East (UCM) will host a celebration at The Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon. Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III will provide the keynote address, and other community leaders will share more about UCM’s mission and impact on local communities.

“Join us as we celebrate 25 years of faith, unity, and action with United Congregations of Metro-East!” the organization said in a statement. “For a quarter of a century, UCM has been at the forefront of empowering communities, driving social change, and fostering collaboration across the Metro-East region.

Article continues after sponsor message

As an organization, UCM unites people of faith across Southwestern Illinois to protest systemic injustices. They advocate for environmental justice, transformative justice and more voter engagement, among other issues.

UCM was established in 2000 to create a network of churches and faith leaders in the Metro East region. These individuals work together to further UCM’s mission and engage with local communities.

At the 25th anniversary event on March 29, attendees can learn more about the organization’s goals and accomplishments. They can also enjoy a meal, speakers and “uplifting music and performances.”

UCM is excited to commemorate their 25th anniversary, and they look forward to the next 25 years of faith-based advocacy. They encourage people to contact them for more information. To learn more about the upcoming 25th anniversary event, click here or visit the official United Congregations of Metro-East website at UCMetroEast.org.

“This milestone event is not just a reflection on the past — it’s a celebration of the journey ahead,” UCM added.

More like this: