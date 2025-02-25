EAST ST. LOUIS – United Congregations of Metro-East (UCM), is thrilled to announce its 25th Anniversary Celebration- A Celebration of Our Beloved Community: A Vision of Then, Now, and What’s Possible. The event will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon, IL. 62269.

Tickets to the event are required: $75 per ticket or $550 per table of eight available. Deadline to purchase tickets is March 15th.

“This milestone is a moment of reflection and gratitude,” said Darnell Tingle, Executive Director of UCM. “For 25 years, we have worked hand-in-hand with the community to combat the root cause of systemic injustice in our region by empowering individuals, driving social-change, and fostering collaboration. We look forward to celebrating this journey with all who have supported us along the way.”

The event will commemorate 25 years of faith, unity, and action, bringing together community leaders, supporters, and beneficiaries to honor the achievements of UCM and recognize the individuals and partners who have made its work possible. This milestone is not just a reflection of the past but also a celebration of the journey ahead.

The event agenda includes:

? Keynote speaker: Reverend Dr. Otis Moss III from Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, Illinois, will deliver a powerful address drawing from history, personal experiences, and the ongoing pursuit of social justice. He will offer a thought-provoking vision for the future—one rooted in hope, resilience, and the transformative power of community.

? Entertainment: Rhoda G, a self-taught Saxophonist from St. Louis MO, with over 30 years of experience. A three-time Apollo Amateur Night winner, she has graced numerous stages alongside many mainstream artists.

Special Recognition and Awards:

Honoring influential community leaders who have made an indelible impact over the years.

? Silent Auction with a variety of unique items and experiences, all benefiting United Congregations of Metro-East.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will directly benefit expanding our leadership pipeline to train and engage more individuals across East St. Louis and the surrounding counties, and complete renovations of UCM’s future home at 8710 State St. The new facility will make community organizing and training more accessible.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/UCMCelebrate25 or Text RSVP at 1-855-963-4156. For sponsorship opportunities or additional information, please contact Stefanie Ward at info@ucmetroeast.org or 618-213-6825.

About United Congregations of Metro-East Founded in 2000, United Congregations of Metro-East (UCM) is dedicated to addressing the root causes of systemic injustice in the East St. Louis region by uniting people of faith to transform their communities. For over 25 years, UCM has remained steadfast in its mission to build a just and equitable society for all. By adapting to the evolving needs of the community and harnessing the power of collective action, UCM has successfully championed policies and initiatives that promote fairness and equity.

