EAST ST. LOUIS - United Congregations of Metro East, an organization that works to address social, racial, and economic issues in southeastern Illinois, has joined the New Leaf Illinois network to help people clear past cannabis and other eligible arrests or convictions off their records. New Leaf Illinois is a statewide network of nonprofit organizations, funded by the State of Illinois, that provides free expungement legal services.

United Congregations of Metro East received a $25,000 grant from the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation to provides legal information, resources, and help navigating the justice system to people who are struggling with career advancement in the East St. Louis community and surrounding areas. “Transformation begins by prioritizing people and equipping them with the resources they need to thrive,” said Darnell Tingle, Director of United Congregations of Metro East. “Supporting record expungement empowers individuals to move beyond their past and reclaim opportunities—especially in leadership positions—while contributing to their communities with dignity and hope. True justice creates pathways for restoration.”

Anyone with a cannabis conviction or arrest on their record, from anywhere in Illinois, is encouraged to reach out to New Leaf Illinois (872-NEW-LEAF or newleafillinois.org) to see if they are eligible for legal help. After registering by phone or via the website, a legal aid professional will contact you within two days to discuss eligibility. If you are eligible, you are referred to a New Leaf Illinois legal aid partner.

Since its launch in 2020, New Leaf Illinois has opened more than 4,000 cases and conducted more than 800 community outreach events. However, there are an estimated 80,000 people who still have cannabis convictions eligible for expungement statewide. If people are confused whether or not their case was automatically expunged after cannabis was legalized in Illinois, they should reach out to New Leaf Illinois.

