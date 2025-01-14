CHATHAM – The Board of Directors of United Community Bank (UCB) is pleased to announce that Allen Schmale has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of UCB, effective immediately.

This announcement follows a highly successful tenure as Interim President and CEO, during which Schmale demonstrated exceptional leadership and a steadfast commitment to the Bank's mission.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Allen is the ideal leader for this role," said Bob Narmont, Chairman of the UCB Board. "His deep banking expertise, dedication to serving our customers and communities, and ability to engage and motivate our team have been invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our organization."

With decades of experience in banking and finance, Schmale previously served as Chief Lending Officer at UCB, where he spearheaded initiatives that drove growth and success across our organization. His leadership will be instrumental as UCB continues to serve and support its central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southwest Florida markets while expanding its growth opportunities. "I’m honored to take on this role and continue building on the strong foundation of service and trust that UCB has cultivated over the years," said Schmale.

Chairman Narmont also acknowledged the contributions of the Search Committee formed to guide the CEO/President selection process, highlighting the dedication of committee members Jerry Barkmeier, Rick Grenzebach, Bob Rhea, and Chuck Davis. Their efforts ensured a smooth and thoughtful leadership transition. As the bank looks ahead, its focus remains on delivering exceptional service to customers, fostering economic growth in the communities it serves, and advancing its strategic priorities under Schmale's leadership.

More like this: