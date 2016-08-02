ALTON -­ Last year began a movement towards unity in Alton. With local pastors coming together, Pastor Jim Kiel and Pastor Greg and Jason Harrison created an effort to unite many churches across the region. Uniting denominations, social classes and skin color, many spiritual leaders are coming together to host a tent crusade followed by a unity march and job fair.

Beginning Sunday, July 31 at 7pm and continuing every night through Friday, August 5, 2016, large crowds are expected as this grows from last year’s crusade with over 1,000 in attendance.

Jim Kiel said, “This is our chance to break down any barriers that have continued through a chaotic season. We hope to be a demonstration of how impactful the power of unity can be when we come together in love. There is beauty in diversity and a power in unity.”

Jason Harrison agreed and stated, “The main thing I believe separates us from unity is a lack of relationships," he said. "You can't build relationships until you get to know somebody.”

They joined with other pastors in the region wanting to create that atmosphere.

A different speaker will be featured each night. Expect to see inspirational meetings led by Adyrian Reed-­?Oliver, Darren Carstens, Marcus Harrison, Mike Adams, Roy Rhodes, Jeri Prather, and Kyle Connell. Friday night will feature an emphasis on our local youth.

Following the crusade, the community will meet for a unity march on Saturday, August 6. Beginning at the Scott Bibb Center at 1004 East 5th St. in Alton, participants will march to The Liberty Bank Amphitheater.

It is suggested that participants park at The Liberty Bank Amphitheater at 7:30am with transportation provided to take them to the Scott Bibb Center. The march will begin at 8:00am.

At 9:00am, a job fair will begin with many local business contributing. Representatives from Toyota, Laidlaw, Beverly Farms, Safe Light Auto Glass, Panera Bread, Sprint, Home Depot, Quality Buick GMC Cadillac and more will be on site to recruit talent from across the region.

With the completion of the job fair, participants can enjoy family entertainment until 2:00pm with a family fest. Activities, food and drinks will be provided for free. Enjoy a variety of bounce houses, snow cones, hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks. A dunking booth will be provided by the Alton Police Department.

“We wanted to create an event that builds on the success of the “We ALL Matter” revival last year. As this continues to grow each year, we look forward to enhancing the experience with more participation and more programs available,” replied Jim.

To learn more, contact Jim Kiel at 618-­?798-­?1656 or Jason Harrison at Jason@altonencore.com

