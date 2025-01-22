EDWARDSVILLE - The Gogh Getters present, Old Bones, Inc., a collaborative effort of art and the minds of Mark Regester and Andy Dykeman, an exhibition at Sacred Grounds Cafe in Edwardsville from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. There will be give-aways and refreshments. Special musical guests will be providing entertainment.

A spokesperson for Old Bones, Inc., says that this is “The Everything Must Go, Spectacular Savings, Priced To Move, Get It Before It's Gone, Buy Or Burn, Blow Out Sale."

Old Bones, Inc. is a collaboration between self-taught artists Andy Dykeman and Mark Regester. Their work reflects the DIY values and aesthetics that come from spending formative years immersed in the punk rock scene. Skulls, UFOs, ghosts, spines, brains and fire are all common themes in their work with a healthy dose of writing and dark humor.

https://www.instagram.com/oldbonesinc/

Mark was born in Scotland, raised in California and is a resident artist at 31art Gallery in St. Louis and his work has shown in numerous galleries throughout the US, Europe and South America.

https://www.instagram.com/mark_regester_art/

Andy is a local chiropractor in East Alton, and a resident artist at 31art Gallery in St. Louis, MO.

https://www.instagram.com/andy.dykeman.art/

Sacred Grounds is located at 233 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Ill., 62025.

https://www.instagram.com/sacredgrounds.edwardsville/

