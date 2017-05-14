ALTON - A victim in the shooting death in the 900 block of Union Street in Alton early Sunday morning has been identified as Derrance G. Taylor, 34, 1029 Diamond St., Alton, IL.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated at the request of the Alton Police Department to investigate the shooting death of an individual who was found lying in the roadway in the 900 block of Union Street early Sunday.

Officers of the Alton Police Department responded to the sound of gunshots on Union Street at approximately 4:13 a.m., on Sunday, May 14, 2017. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male subject lying in the roadway of the 900 block of Union St.

The victim had a gunshot wound injury to which he had succumbed and has been identified as Derrance G. Taylor, Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis Deputy Commander Lt. Kristopher Tharp, said late Sunday afternoon.

Tharp said approximately 27 Major Case Squad detectives are actively investigating this matter.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department or the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. If someone is interested in a reward, or if they would like to remain anonymous, they can contact the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers.

The phone number are as follows:

Alton Police Department

(618) 463-3505

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

(618) 463-3505 Ext: 645

St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers

1-866-371-TIPS (8477)

Lt. Kristopher Tharp-Deputy Commander

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

