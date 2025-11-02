GRANITE CITY — Six rail cars derailed near Maryville Road and State Route 162 in Granite City early Friday morning, officials with Union Pacific said.

The derailment occurred around 8 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2025, involving cars operated by the Alton & Southern Railway. Four of the rail cars were forced into an upright position during the incident.

Union Pacific confirmed there were no injuries and that none of the rail cars' contents were released. The cause of the derailment has not been disclosed, and the company said the incident remains under investigation.

Union Pacific has been contacted for additional information. Riverbender.com will provide an update as more details become available.

