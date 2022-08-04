GODFREY - Mayor Mike McCormick advises local residents and motorists to prepare and pre-plan for a temporary railroad crossing closure announced by Union Pacific Railroad.

Work shall begin at 7 p.m. Monday, August 8, and will continue for about 24 hours until 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, the crossing shall be re-opened to full traffic.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor McCormick said Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Tolle Lane railroad crossing to conduct routine maintenance and repair work next Monday night into Tuesday night. Union Pacific will be coordinating the closure and the assigned detour route shall be on Pearl Street.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra said that local first responders and mutual aid agencies (Fire, Police, EMS), as well as local utility companies, have already been notified of the upcoming temporary closure so that they can adjust their response routes accordingly.

Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown.

More like this: