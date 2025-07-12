ST. LOUIS – Riding high on the critical acclaim of My Fair Lady and undeterred by May’s devastating tornado that heavily damaged their home, the historic Union Avenue Christian Church, Union Avenue Opera proudly presents an emotionally resonant double bill: Tom Cipullo’s Josephine and Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. Performances are July 25, 26, August 1, and 2 at 8:00PM and will take place in their home venue.

Directed by Kathryn Frady and conducted by Stephen Hargreaves, this unique pairing explores the fragility of identity, the intimacy of performance, and the masks we wear both onstage and off. From the glamour and personal resilience of Josephine Baker to the searing emotional unraveling of Canio in Pagliacci, this double bill confronts the very essence of performance and the human condition.

Manna K. Jones stars in Josephine, portraying the legendary St. Louis-born entertainer in a powerful performance that channels Baker’s charisma, complexity, and courage. In Pagliacci, Jonny Kaufman makes his Union Avenue Opera debut as Canio, the tortured clown whose heartbreak becomes dangerously real. Both artists bring extraordinary vocalism and emotional nuance to roles that demand vulnerability and strength.

“All humans are actors,” notes director Kathryn Frady. “Every day we put on our costumes for work and paint a happy face for our families and co-workers, rarely revealing the deeper, more emotional side of ourselves. This theme runs through both Josephine and Pagliacci, reminding us that performers are mirrors of life, often revealing what others cannot express.”

Conductor Stephen Hargreaves adds, “This is one of the most exciting shows I’ve had the opportunity to be part of. Union Avenue Opera is an environment where grand opera is transformed by intimacy. We aim to bring Josephine’s vibrancy and Canio’s heartbreak to life in ways that resonate powerfully with today’s audiences.”

Josephine will be presented in English with English supertitles. Pagliacci will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. Scenic design is by Laura Skroska, lighting design by Patrick Huber, and costumes by Teresa Doggett.

STILL TO COME: STRAUSS’ SALOME AND A FALL ONE-ACT FESTIVAL

The Festival Season concludes with Richard Strauss’ Salome on August 15, 16, 22, and 23, conducted by Scott Schoonover and directed by longtime UAO collaborator Mark Freiman. This provocative, one-act psychological thriller is sung in German with English supertitles and blends biblical narrative with Strauss’ sumptuous and daring score.

St. Louis native Kelly Slawson makes both her St. Louis operatic debut and her role debut in the title role of Salome, a towering challenge for any soprano. Her performance promises to bring both vocal power and dramatic depth to this unforgettable character.

“Salome has not been seen in St. Louis for sixteen years,” says director Mark Freiman. “It is a thrilling opportunity to present it in the intimacy of Union Avenue Opera. Some productions try to shock the audience with nudity or gore, but I believe it is the characters’ emotional truth, treated with seriousness and complexity, that makes this opera most compelling.”

Freiman continues, “Salome is often depicted as a seductress, but I see her more sympathetically as a young woman trapped in a male-dominated world, struggling for control. Our production brings the story back to its biblical roots rather than reimagining it in another time period. That alone makes it feel refreshingly bold.”

With UAO’s signature mix of world-class voices and immersive staging, Salome is poised to be one of the most electrifying productions of the season. Presented in the original German with English supertitles, this production places the audience face to face with the opera’s brutal beauty, both musically and dramatically.

Then this fall, Union Avenue Opera presents its One-Act Festival, running October 10 and 11 at 8:00PM and October 12 at 3:00PM. The evening features two powerful contemporary operas:

dwb (driving while black) – A gripping one-woman opera exploring the emotional tension, fear, and love of a Black mother raising a son in America. Through music and monologue, it paints a portrait of parenting under the constant threat of racial injustice. Music by Susan Kander with a libretto by Roberta Gumbel.

– A gripping one-woman opera exploring the emotional tension, fear, and love of a Black mother raising a son in America. Through music and monologue, it paints a portrait of parenting under the constant threat of racial injustice. Music by Susan Kander with a libretto by Roberta Gumbel. As One – A groundbreaking chamber opera for two voices and string quartet that follows the journey of a transgender protagonist from youth to adulthood in a deeply personal and moving coming-of-age story. Music and concept by Laura Kaminsky with libretto by Kimberly Reed.

These works offer a bold and intimate evening of opera that speaks urgently to our time. With themes of identity, vulnerability, and the search for understanding, this festival invites audiences into a space of empathy, reflection, and transformation. The Fall One-Act Festival is made possible by a grant from the Employees Community Fund of Boeing St. Louis and the Whitaker Foundation.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Tickets for all remaining festival season performances range from $35 to $60 and are available at unionavenueopera.org or by calling 314-361-2881 (Monday through Friday, 10:00AM to 3:00PM).

