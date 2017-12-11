HILLSBORO - The Unified Child Advocacy Network is looking to open a new Child Advocacy Center in Montgomery County at 108 E. Wood Street in Hillsboro.

Executive Director Sharon Clagg said after recently opening a new location in Carlinville about two weeks ago they are aiming to open the Hillsboro office in January.

The non-profit organization was created in order to generate a community effort ensuring the safety and well being of children throughout Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, and Montgomery counties.

The Unified Child Advocacy Network works with law enforcement, the States Attorney's office, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and medical professionals to help protect and advocate for children affected by sexual and physical abuse.

With Child First certified interviewers UCAN is able to conduct interviews in a child friendly room while being monitored by law enforcement and DCFS. The interviews are then recorded allowing the child to not need to repeat the interview process. After the interview the Child Advocacy Center is then able to provide referrals for medical exams as well as assist with counseling.

UCAN also works with law enforcement and medical professionals for free training courses.

More information on the Unified Child Advocacy Network and all that they do can be found on their website here, Facebook or by contacting their Jerseyville office at 618-639-8222.

