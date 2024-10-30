ALTON - Get ready to put your trivia skills to the test at the YWCA Southwestern Illinois’ Trivia Night Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the Best Western Premier Alton! This isn’t just another trivia night; it’s an evening filled with excitement, laughter, and the chance to make a real difference in our community.

Host Jared Henning, a beloved local personality, will lead the evening as our fabulous emcee. Joining him will be our esteemed celebrity judges: Mayor David Goins, City of Alton, Tiana Gipson, Alton School Board Member, and Al Womack, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club. With their insights and charm, they’re sure to add an extra spark to the event!

Prepare for 10 invigorating rounds of trivia, where teams will battle it out for bragging rights and prizes. But the fun doesn’t stop there! Enjoy a silent auction, participate in our 50/50 raffle, and engage in the exciting heads and tails game.

Tickets are just $25 per person or gather your friends for a table of 8 for $200. The more, the merrier! And don’t forget about our Mulligans—10 for just $10 to help your team along the way. Interested in showcasing your business? Round sponsorships are available for $100, and program sponsorships for $250 (child enrichment, girls circle/boys council, riverbend reading club, and racial/social justice available).

To secure your spot at this fantastic event, visit us online at www.ywcaswil.org or call the YWCA Southwestern Illinois at 618.465.7774.

All proceeds from Trivia Night will directly support vital YWCA programming, including youth and education initiatives, racial social justice efforts, and health and wellness activities. Your participation helps empower and uplift our community!

Don’t miss this perfect opportunity to enjoy a delightful evening with friends while supporting a great cause. Mark your calendars and get ready for a night of fun, community, and impact!

About YWCA Southwestern Illinois: Established in 1918, we are part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. Our programs are designed to meet the unique needs of our community, focusing on racial justice and civil rights, empowering women and girls, and promoting their health and safety. We are proudly sponsored by Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Morrissey Contracting Co., LLC, and Simmons, Hanly Conroy, join us and be part of the change!

