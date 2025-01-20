LITCHFIELD - Kyle Cameron is spearheading a GoFundMe campaign to assist with the unexpected expenses following the death of Christina White, who died after a head-on collision last week. She died last week at St. John's Hospital. The fundraiser aims to cover Christina's cremation and funeral costs, as well as provide financial support for her mother, who faces additional expenses related to probate issues.

Christina died in the early morning hours after her brother and mother had the opportunity to say goodbye.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Cameron said the absence of life insurance and a will has compounded the challenges for her family, who shared a home with Christina. As a result, her mother will need legal assistance to address probate matters to ensure the family's pets remain in their home.

Article continues after sponsor message

The GoFundMe page emphasizes the urgency of the situation, stating that funds raised will go directly into Christina's mother's account to facilitate family arrangements.

Cameron expressed gratitude for any contributions, no matter how small, and encouraged others to cherish their loved ones. "Time is not guaranteed, and we need to live as right as possible," the campaign states.

Click here for GoFundMe.

More like this:

Community Rallying Behind Jason Tomlin in Time of Need
Mar 28, 2025
Community Mourns the Loss of Vibrant Granite City Resident
Feb 6, 2025
O'Fallon Residents Unite for David Lang and His Daughters
4 days ago
Gov. Pritzker’s Statement on the Passing of Cindy Pritzker
Mar 18, 2025
Community Rallies to Support Grieving Family Following Fatal Crash
Mar 18, 2025

 