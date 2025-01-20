LITCHFIELD - Kyle Cameron is spearheading a GoFundMe campaign to assist with the unexpected expenses following the death of Christina White, who died after a head-on collision last week. She died last week at St. John's Hospital. The fundraiser aims to cover Christina's cremation and funeral costs, as well as provide financial support for her mother, who faces additional expenses related to probate issues.

Christina died in the early morning hours after her brother and mother had the opportunity to say goodbye.

Cameron said the absence of life insurance and a will has compounded the challenges for her family, who shared a home with Christina. As a result, her mother will need legal assistance to address probate matters to ensure the family's pets remain in their home.

The GoFundMe page emphasizes the urgency of the situation, stating that funds raised will go directly into Christina's mother's account to facilitate family arrangements.

Cameron expressed gratitude for any contributions, no matter how small, and encouraged others to cherish their loved ones. "Time is not guaranteed, and we need to live as right as possible," the campaign states.

