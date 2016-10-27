Unemployment rates show slight increase in half of Metro Areas
Job growth remains sluggish
CHICAGO–This month, seven of Illinois’ metropolitan (metro) areas experienced increases in their over-the-year unemployment rate and eight of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
“The state is still experiencing not nearly enough growth,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “While the unemployment rate is slightly increased from a year ago, it’s not nearly enough growth as we continue to lose ground to other parts of the country.”
Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, in which the largest increases were seen in: Rockford (+1.7 percent, +2,600), Champaign-Urbana (+1.5 percent, +1,700), Elgin (+1.4 percent, +3,700), and Lake-Kenosha (+1.4 percent, +5,800). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.1 percent or +40,300). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas including Carbondale-Marion (-3.4 percent, -2,000), Bloomington (-2.4 percent, -2,300), and the Quad Cities (-2.3 percent, -4,300). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were: Education and Health Services (10 of 14), and Other Services (nine of 14).
Not seasonally adjusted data compares September 2016 with September 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.4 percent in September 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in September 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
Sept.
2016
|
Sept.
2015
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
5.1%
|
4.6%
|
0.5
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
6.0%
|
5.7%
|
0.3
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
4.9%
|
4.8%
|
0.1
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
5.2%
|
5.1%
|
0.1
|
Danville
|
7.2%
|
6.9%
|
0.3
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
5.9%
|
5.1%
|
0.8
|
Decatur
|
6.7%
|
6.7%
|
-0-
|
Elgin
|
5.2%
|
5.3%
|
-0.1
|
Kankakee
|
6.2%
|
6.3%
|
-0.1
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
4.8%
|
4.8%
|
-0-
|
Peoria
|
6.4%
|
6.0%
|
0.4
|
Rockford
|
6.6%
|
6.7%
|
-0.1
|
Springfield
|
4.8%
|
4.9%
|
-0.1
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
5.7%
|
5.8%
|
-0.1
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5.4%
|
5.3%
|
0.1
|
* Data subject to revision.
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - September 2016
|
Metropolitan Area
|
Sept.
|
Sept.
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
93,700
|
96,000
|
-2,300
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
56,500
|
58,500
|
-2,000
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
112,100
|
110,400
|
1,700
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,715,200
|
3,674,900
|
40,300
|
Danville MSA
|
29,200
|
29,400
|
-200
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
180,000
|
184,300
|
-4,300
|
Decatur MSA
|
51,500
|
52,000
|
-500
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
262,000
|
258,300
|
3,700
|
Kankakee MSA
|
45,500
|
45,400
|
100
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
417,600
|
411,800
|
5,800
|
Peoria MSA
|
176,700
|
179,000
|
-2,300
|
Rockford MSA
|
155,900
|
153,300
|
2,600
|
Springfield MSA
|
115,600
|
114,500
|
1,100
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
239,100
|
237,300
|
1,800
|
Illinois Statewide
|
6,051,600
|
6,008,900
|
42,700
|
|
*Preliminary **Revised
