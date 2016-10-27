Job growth remains sluggish

CHICAGO–This month, seven of Illinois’ metropolitan (metro) areas experienced increases in their over-the-year unemployment rate and eight of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“The state is still experiencing not nearly enough growth,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “While the unemployment rate is slightly increased from a year ago, it’s not nearly enough growth as we continue to lose ground to other parts of the country.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, in which the largest increases were seen in: Rockford (+1.7 percent, +2,600), Champaign-Urbana (+1.5 percent, +1,700), Elgin (+1.4 percent, +3,700), and Lake-Kenosha (+1.4 percent, +5,800). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.1 percent or +40,300). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas including Carbondale-Marion (-3.4 percent, -2,000), Bloomington (-2.4 percent, -2,300), and the Quad Cities (-2.3 percent, -4,300). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were: Education and Health Services (10 of 14), and Other Services (nine of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares September 2016 with September 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.4 percent in September 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in September 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

Sept.

2016

Sept.

2015

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

5.1%

4.6%

0.5

Carbondale-Marion

6.0%

5.7%

0.3

Champaign-Urbana

4.9%

4.8%

0.1

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

5.2%

5.1%

0.1

Danville

7.2%

6.9%

0.3

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

5.9%

5.1%

0.8

Decatur

6.7%

6.7%

-0-

Elgin

5.2%

5.3%

-0.1

Kankakee

6.2%

6.3%

-0.1

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.8%

4.8%

-0-

Peoria

6.4%

6.0%

0.4

Rockford

6.6%

6.7%

-0.1

Springfield

4.8%

4.9%

-0.1

St. Louis (IL-Section)

5.7%

5.8%

-0.1

Illinois Statewide

5.4%

5.3%

0.1

* Data subject to revision.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - September 2016

Metropolitan Area

Sept.
2016*

Sept.
2015**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington MSA

93,700

96,000

-2,300

Carbondale-Marion MSA

56,500

58,500

-2,000

Champaign-Urbana MSA

112,100

110,400

1,700

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,715,200

3,674,900

40,300

Danville MSA

29,200

29,400

-200

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

180,000

184,300

-4,300

Decatur MSA

51,500

52,000

-500

Elgin Metro Division

262,000

258,300

3,700

Kankakee MSA

45,500

45,400

100

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

417,600

411,800

5,800

Peoria MSA

176,700

179,000

-2,300

Rockford MSA

155,900

153,300

2,600

Springfield MSA

115,600

114,500

1,100

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

239,100

237,300

1,800

Illinois Statewide

6,051,600

6,008,900

42,700

 

                *Preliminary    **Revised

