Job growth remains sluggish

CHICAGO–This month, seven of Illinois’ metropolitan (metro) areas experienced increases in their over-the-year unemployment rate and eight of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“The state is still experiencing not nearly enough growth,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “While the unemployment rate is slightly increased from a year ago, it’s not nearly enough growth as we continue to lose ground to other parts of the country.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, in which the largest increases were seen in: Rockford (+1.7 percent, +2,600), Champaign-Urbana (+1.5 percent, +1,700), Elgin (+1.4 percent, +3,700), and Lake-Kenosha (+1.4 percent, +5,800). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.1 percent or +40,300). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas including Carbondale-Marion (-3.4 percent, -2,000), Bloomington (-2.4 percent, -2,300), and the Quad Cities (-2.3 percent, -4,300). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were: Education and Health Services (10 of 14), and Other Services (nine of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares September 2016 with September 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.4 percent in September 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in September 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area Sept. 2016 Sept. 2015 Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 5.1% 4.6% 0.5 Carbondale-Marion 6.0% 5.7% 0.3 Champaign-Urbana 4.9% 4.8% 0.1 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.2% 5.1% 0.1 Danville 7.2% 6.9% 0.3 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.9% 5.1% 0.8 Decatur 6.7% 6.7% -0- Elgin 5.2% 5.3% -0.1 Kankakee 6.2% 6.3% -0.1 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.8% 4.8% -0- Peoria 6.4% 6.0% 0.4 Rockford 6.6% 6.7% -0.1 Springfield 4.8% 4.9% -0.1 St. Louis (IL-Section) 5.7% 5.8% -0.1 Illinois Statewide 5.4% 5.3% 0.1 * Data subject to revision.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - September 2016

Metropolitan Area Sept.

2016* Sept.

2015** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA 93,700 96,000 -2,300 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,500 58,500 -2,000 Champaign-Urbana MSA 112,100 110,400 1,700 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,715,200 3,674,900 40,300 Danville MSA 29,200 29,400 -200 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 180,000 184,300 -4,300 Decatur MSA 51,500 52,000 -500 Elgin Metro Division 262,000 258,300 3,700 Kankakee MSA 45,500 45,400 100 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 417,600 411,800 5,800 Peoria MSA 176,700 179,000 -2,300 Rockford MSA 155,900 153,300 2,600 Springfield MSA 115,600 114,500 1,100 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 239,100 237,300 1,800 Illinois Statewide 6,051,600 6,008,900 42,700 *Preliminary **Revised

