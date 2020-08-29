SPRINGFIELD – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) numbers for July still show strain in employment throughout the region and state because of COVID-19. Unemployment in Alton stands at 12.5 percent and 12 percent in Belleville, according to the latest numbers in July. Madison County's overall unemployment rate stood at 9.3 percent, St. Clair County was at 11.0 percent.

East St. Louis has an unemployment rate of 17.8 percent, Granite City at 11.1 percent, Collinsville has a 10.3 percent rate and O'Fallon at 9.3 percent. Edwardsville had the lowest unemployment mark in the region at 7.1 percent.

Jersey County's rate was at 8.3 percent, Calhoun County at 8.0 percent, Macoupin County at 7.7 percent and Greene stood at 7.7 percent.

The unemployment rate in St. Louis in June 2020 was 9.5 percent.

Area Unemployment Stats

Calhoun County 8.0 % 4.8 % 3.2 Clinton County 6.2 % 3.1 % 3.1 Jersey County 8.3 % 4.5 % 3.8 Macoupin County 7.7 % 4.2 % 3.5 Madison County 9.3 % 4.2 % 5.1 Monroe County 6.5 % 3.3 % 3.2 St. Clair County 11.0 % 4.8 % 6.2 Cities Alton City 12.5 % 5.8 % 6.7 Belleville City 12.0 % 4.8 % 7.2 Collinsville City 10.3 % 4.3 % 6.0 East St. Louis City 17.8 % 8.3 % 9.5 Edwardsville City 7.1 % 3.2 % 3.9 Granite City 11.9 % 5.1 % 6.8 O'Fallon City 9.3 % 4.0 % 5.3 Counties Greene County 7.7 % 4.5 % 3.2

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in July in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, with five metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas and to record highs for the month of July in four metros. The official, BLS-approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.

“As the state continues to monitor the safety of economic reopening, IDES is committed to continuing to help those who need services,” said IDES Acting Director Kristin Richards. “With the support of the Pritzker administration, the Department is prepared to support working families who continue to be affected by this pandemic.”

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-12.0%, -20,700), Decatur (-11.2%, -5,700) and Elgin (-10.8%, -28,200). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down -8.1% (-311,900). No industry sector saw job gains in a majority of metro areas.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares July 2020 with July 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 11.3 percent in July 2020, was the highest unemployment rate the month of July since 1983, when it was 11.5 percent. The official, BLS approved, statewide unemployment rate series begins in 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 10.5 percent in July 2020, was a record high for the month of July, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area July 2020* July 2019** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 8.0% 4.1% 3.9 Carbondale-Marion 9.2% 4.3% 4.9 Champaign-Urbana 7.9% 4.2% 3.7 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 12.6% 4.1% 8.5 Danville 9.9% 5.4% 4.5 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 9.1% 3.9% 5.2 Decatur 12.0% 5.6% 6.4 Elgin 10.3% 4.3% 6.0 Kankakee 9.5% 4.7% 4.8 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 8.9% 3.9% 5.0 Peoria 10.6% 4.6% 6.0 Rockford 13.8% 6.7% 7.1 Springfield 9.1% 4.0% 5.1 St. Louis (IL-Section) 9.4% 4.3% 5.1 Illinois Statewide 11.3% 4.2% 7.1 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – July 2020