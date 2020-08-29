Unemployment Rates Remain High In Alton, Belleville, East St. Louis, Madison County Because Of COVID-19 Pandemic
SPRINGFIELD – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) numbers for July still show strain in employment throughout the region and state because of COVID-19. Unemployment in Alton stands at 12.5 percent and 12 percent in Belleville, according to the latest numbers in July. Madison County's overall unemployment rate stood at 9.3 percent, St. Clair County was at 11.0 percent.
East St. Louis has an unemployment rate of 17.8 percent, Granite City at 11.1 percent, Collinsville has a 10.3 percent rate and O'Fallon at 9.3 percent. Edwardsville had the lowest unemployment mark in the region at 7.1 percent.
Jersey County's rate was at 8.3 percent, Calhoun County at 8.0 percent, Macoupin County at 7.7 percent and Greene stood at 7.7 percent.
The unemployment rate in St. Louis in June 2020 was 9.5 percent.
Area Unemployment Stats
Calhoun County
8.0 %
4.8 %
3.2
Clinton County
6.2 %
3.1 %
3.1
Jersey County
8.3 %
4.5 %
3.8
Macoupin County
7.7 %
4.2 %
3.5
Madison County
9.3 %
4.2 %
5.1
Monroe County
6.5 %
3.3 %
3.2
St. Clair County
11.0 %
4.8 %
6.2
Cities
Alton City
12.5 %
5.8 %
6.7
Belleville City
12.0 %
4.8 %
7.2
Collinsville City
10.3 %
4.3 %
6.0
East St. Louis City
17.8 %
8.3 %
9.5
Edwardsville City
7.1 %
3.2 %
3.9
Granite City
11.9 %
5.1 %
6.8
O'Fallon City
9.3 %
4.0 %
5.3
Counties
Greene County
7.7 %
4.5 %
3.2
The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in July in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, with five metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas and to record highs for the month of July in four metros. The official, BLS-approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.
“As the state continues to monitor the safety of economic reopening, IDES is committed to continuing to help those who need services,” said IDES Acting Director Kristin Richards. “With the support of the Pritzker administration, the Department is prepared to support working families who continue to be affected by this pandemic.”
The number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-12.0%, -20,700), Decatur (-11.2%, -5,700) and Elgin (-10.8%, -28,200). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down -8.1% (-311,900). No industry sector saw job gains in a majority of metro areas.
Not seasonally adjusted data compares July 2020 with July 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 11.3 percent in July 2020, was the highest unemployment rate the month of July since 1983, when it was 11.5 percent. The official, BLS approved, statewide unemployment rate series begins in 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 10.5 percent in July 2020, was a record high for the month of July, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area
July 2020*
July 2019**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
8.0%
4.1%
3.9
Carbondale-Marion
9.2%
4.3%
4.9
Champaign-Urbana
7.9%
4.2%
3.7
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
12.6%
4.1%
8.5
Danville
9.9%
5.4%
4.5
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
9.1%
3.9%
5.2
Decatur
12.0%
5.6%
6.4
Elgin
10.3%
4.3%
6.0
Kankakee
9.5%
4.7%
4.8
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
8.9%
3.9%
5.0
Peoria
10.6%
4.6%
6.0
Rockford
13.8%
6.7%
7.1
Springfield
9.1%
4.0%
5.1
St. Louis (IL-Section)
9.4%
4.3%
5.1
Illinois Statewide
11.3%
4.2%
7.1
* Preliminary I ** Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – July 2020
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Metro East Highlights
The July 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 9.4 percent. The over-the-year rate increased +5.1 percentage points from the July 2019 rate of 4.3 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force declined by -10,329 to 340,017 in July 2020 from 350,346 in July 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -27,373 to 307,944 in July 2020 from 335,317 in July 2019. In July 2020, there were 32,073 unemployed people in the labor force. This is an increase of +17,044 compared to the July 2019 total unemployed, 15,029.
The total number of nonfarm jobs was an all-time low of 224,300 in July 2020. Compared to July 2019, nonfarm jobs decreased by -14,100.
Payrolls increased in Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+200).
Employment declined in Leisure and Hospitality (-4,600), Manufacturing (-3,000), Educational and Health Services
(-2,900), Other Services (-1,400), Professional and Business Services (-1,000), Financial Activities (-400), Mining and Construction (-200), and Information (-200).
Note: Monthly 2019 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2020, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.
