BELLEVILLE – Unemployment stats for Collinsville, Belleville, O’Fallon and Granite City remained low for January 2025 compared to 2024 in stats released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES).

O’Fallon had a rate of 3.7 percent in January 2025 compared to 4.2 percent a year ago, a -0.5 drop. Collinsville also dropped the same amount to 4.1 percent from 4.6 percent a year ago. Belleville had a 4.6 percent rate compared to 5.4 percent a year ago and Granite City also showed a decrease from 5.2 percent to 4.6 percent.

St. Clair County had a drop to 4.6 percent from 5.3 percent a year ago.

Andy Manar, the Deputy Governor, said Illinois remains laser-focused on investing in our incomparable workforce and creating a positive business environment to bolster economic opportunity in every corner of the state.”

East St. Louis’ unemployment rate also decreased from 8.9 percent to 7.8 percent from January 2024 to January 2025.

