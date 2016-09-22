Job Growth Remains Mixed in the Metro Areas

CHICAGO – Again this month, twelve of Illinois’ metropolitan (metro) areas experienced decreases in their over-the-year unemployment rate and eight of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).”

“Job growth is primarily confined to metro areas north of the I-80 corridor and even though it is growth, it is anemic growth when compared to other major metro areas across the country such as New York, Los Angeles and Dallas,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “And many of the Downstate metros still haven’t fully recovered from the recession.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, in which the largest increases were seen in: Rockford (+2.2 percent, +3,400), Lake-Kenosha (+1.5 percent, +6,300), and Elgin (+1.3 percent, +3,400). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.3 percent or +46,800). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas including the Quad Cities (-3.2 percent, -5,900), Bloomington (-2.5 percent, -2,400), and Carbondale-Marion (-2.3 percent, -1,300). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were: Retail Trade (10 of 14), Professional and Business Services (eight of 14), and Leisure and Hospitality (eight of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares August 2016 with August 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.5 percent in August 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in August 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

