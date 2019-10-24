Unemployment Rate Down in Twelve Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Thirteen
SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in September in twelve Illinois metropolitan areas, increased in one, and was unchanged in one according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows the number of nonfarm jobs increased in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and decreased in one.
“The Pritzker administration remains dedicated to creating positive economic advances. The bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital bill is essential to making critical investments throughout the state that will create an economy that works for everyone,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes.
Illinois businesses added jobs in thirteen metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.7%, +1,600), Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI (+2.6%, +10,900) and Champaign-Urbana (+2.4%, +2,700). The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metro division was up (+0.7% or +27,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Peoria MSA (-0.8%, -1,500).
The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Mining and Construction (11 of 14), Education and Health Services (10 of 14), Government (10 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (9 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (9 of 14) and Manufacturing (8 of 14).
Not seasonally adjusted data compares September 2019 with September 2018. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 3.6 percent in September 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in September 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area
Sep 2019*
Sep
2018**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
3.6%
4.0%
-0.4
Carbondale-Marion
3.7%
4.5%
-0.8
Champaign-Urbana
3.5%
4.1%
-0.6
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
3.2%
3.5%
-0.3
Danville
5.0%
5.6%
-0.6
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
3.9%
3.9%
0.0
Decatur
4.9%
5.1%
-0.2
Elgin
3.7%
4.3%
-0.6
Kankakee
4.2%
4.8%
-0.6
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
3.5%
3.8%
-0.3
Peoria
4.3%
4.6%
-0.3
Rockford
5.3%
4.9%
0.4
Springfield
3.5%
4.0%
-0.5
St. Louis (IL-Section)
3.8%
4.3%
-0.5
Illinois Statewide
3.6%
3.9%
-0.3
*Preliminary **Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – September 2019
Metropolitan Area
Sep
2019*
Sep
2018**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington MSA
92,800
92,700
100
Carbondale-Marion MSA
60,300
58,700
1,600
Champaign-Urbana MSA
114,700
112,000
2,700
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,830,100
3,802,500
27,600
Danville MSA
27,700
27,600
100
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
186,900
186,700
200
Decatur MSA
53,000
52,000
1,000
Elgin Metro Division
269,200
265,600
3,600
Kankakee MSA
46,800
46,700
100
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
435,300
424,400
10,900
Peoria MSA
175,400
176,900
-1,500
Rockford MSA
154,500
153,000
1,500
Springfield MSA
116,500
115,200
1,300
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
246,700
242,900
3,800
Illinois Statewide
6,219,700
6,158,900
60,800
*Preliminary **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
Sept. 2019
Sept. 2018
Over-the-Year Change
IL Section of St. Louis MSA
3.8%
4.3%
-0.5%
Bond
3.4%
4.0%
-0.6%
Calhoun
4.2%
4.4%
-0.2%
Clinton
2.8%
3.8%
-1.0%
Jersey
3.8%
4.3%
-0.5%
Macoupin
3.8%
4.4%
-0.6%
Madison
3.6%
4.2%
-0.6%
Monroe
3.0%
3.4%
-0.4%
St. Clair
4.2%
4.8%
-0.6%
Cities
Alton
5.5%
5.7%
-0.2%
Belleville
4.3%
4.6%
-0.3%
Collinsville
3.5%
4.3%
-0.8%
East St. Louis
7.1%
8.0%
-0.9%
Edwardsville
2.7%
3.6%
-0.9%
Granite City
4.4%
4.9%
-0.5%
O’Fallon
3.7%
4.3%
-0.6%
Counties
Greene
3.9%
4.5%
-0.6%
Randolph
3.3%
4.0%
-0.7%
Washington
2.5%
3.1%
-0.6%
Other Areas
LWA 21
3.8%
4.4%
-0.6%
LWA 22
3.6%
4.2%
-0.6%
LWA 24
3.8%
4.3%
-0.5%
Southwestern Economic
3.7%
4.3%
-0.6%
Metro East Highlights
The September 2019 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.8 percent, a decrease of (-0.5%) from the September 2018 rate of 4.8 percent. This is the lowest September unemployment rate on record for the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The number of employed individuals increased by +7,490 to 336,720 in September 2019 from 329,230 in September 2018. The labor force increased by +5,816 to 349,969 in September 2019 from 344,153 in September 2018. In September 2019, there were 13,249 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -1,674 compared to the September 2018 total unemployed, 14,923.
Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+3,800).
Employment increased in Government (+3,100), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+400), Leisure and Hospitality (+400), Professional and Business Services (+300), Manufacturing (+200), Mining and Construction (+100), and Educational and Health Services (+100).
Decreases in employment over the year included Financial Activities (-300), Information (-200), Wholesale Trade (-100), Retail Trade (-100), and Other Services (-100).
Note: Monthly 2018 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2019, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.
