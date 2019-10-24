SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in September in twelve Illinois metropolitan areas, increased in one, and was unchanged in one according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows the number of nonfarm jobs increased in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and decreased in one.

“The Pritzker administration remains dedicated to creating positive economic advances. The bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital bill is essential to making critical investments throughout the state that will create an economy that works for everyone,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Illinois businesses added jobs in thirteen metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.7%, +1,600), Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI (+2.6%, +10,900) and Champaign-Urbana (+2.4%, +2,700). The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metro division was up (+0.7% or +27,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Peoria MSA (-0.8%, -1,500).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Mining and Construction (11 of 14), Education and Health Services (10 of 14), Government (10 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (9 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (9 of 14) and Manufacturing (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares September 2019 with September 2018. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 3.6 percent in September 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in September 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

Sep 2019*

Sep

2018**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.6%

4.0%

-0.4

Carbondale-Marion

3.7%

4.5%

-0.8

Champaign-Urbana

3.5%

4.1%

-0.6

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

3.2%

3.5%

-0.3

Danville

5.0%

5.6%

-0.6

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.9%

3.9%

0.0

Decatur

4.9%

5.1%

-0.2

Elgin

3.7%

4.3%

-0.6

Kankakee

4.2%

4.8%

-0.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.5%

3.8%

-0.3

Peoria

4.3%

4.6%

-0.3

Rockford

5.3%

4.9%

0.4

Springfield

3.5%

4.0%

-0.5

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.8%

4.3%

-0.5

Illinois Statewide

3.6%

3.9%

-0.3

*Preliminary **Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – September 2019

Metropolitan Area

Sep

2019*

Sep

2018**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington MSA

92,800

92,700

100

Carbondale-Marion MSA

60,300

58,700

1,600

Champaign-Urbana MSA

114,700

112,000

2,700

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,830,100

3,802,500

27,600

Danville MSA

27,700

27,600

100

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

186,900

186,700

200

Decatur MSA

53,000

52,000

1,000

Elgin Metro Division

269,200

265,600

3,600

Kankakee MSA

46,800

46,700

100

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

435,300

424,400

10,900

Peoria MSA

175,400

176,900

-1,500

Rockford MSA

154,500

153,000

1,500

Springfield MSA

116,500

Article continues after sponsor message

115,200

1,300

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

246,700

242,900

3,800

Illinois Statewide

6,219,700

6,158,900

60,800

*Preliminary **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Sept. 2019

Sept. 2018

Over-the-Year Change

IL Section of St. Louis MSA

3.8%

4.3%

-0.5%

Bond

3.4%

4.0%

-0.6%

Calhoun

4.2%

4.4%

-0.2%

Clinton

2.8%

3.8%

-1.0%

Jersey

3.8%

4.3%

-0.5%

Macoupin

3.8%

4.4%

-0.6%

Madison

3.6%

4.2%

-0.6%

Monroe

3.0%

3.4%

-0.4%

St. Clair

4.2%

4.8%

-0.6%

Cities

Alton

5.5%

5.7%

-0.2%

Belleville

4.3%

4.6%

-0.3%

Collinsville

3.5%

4.3%

-0.8%

East St. Louis

7.1%

8.0%

-0.9%

Edwardsville

2.7%

3.6%

-0.9%

Granite City

4.4%

4.9%

-0.5%

O’Fallon

3.7%

4.3%

-0.6%

Counties

Greene

3.9%

4.5%

-0.6%

Randolph

3.3%

4.0%

-0.7%

Washington

2.5%

3.1%

-0.6%

Other Areas

LWA 21

3.8%

4.4%

-0.6%

LWA 22

3.6%

4.2%

-0.6%

LWA 24

3.8%

4.3%

-0.5%

Southwestern Economic
Development Region

3.7%

4.3%

-0.6%

Metro East Highlights

The September 2019 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.8 percent, a decrease of (-0.5%) from the September 2018 rate of 4.8 percent. This is the lowest September unemployment rate on record for the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals increased by +7,490 to 336,720 in September 2019 from 329,230 in September 2018. The labor force increased by +5,816 to 349,969 in September 2019 from 344,153 in September 2018. In September 2019, there were 13,249 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -1,674 compared to the September 2018 total unemployed, 14,923.
Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+3,800).

Employment increased in Government (+3,100), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+400), Leisure and Hospitality (+400), Professional and Business Services (+300), Manufacturing (+200), Mining and Construction (+100), and Educational and Health Services (+100).

Decreases in employment over the year included Financial Activities (-300), Information (-200), Wholesale Trade (-100), Retail Trade (-100), and Other Services (-100).

Note: Monthly 2018 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2019, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

More like this:

Illinois Unemployment Rate Stable, Jobs Nearly Unchanged in January
Mar 12, 2025
Illinois Unemployment Rate Down, Jobs Nearly Unchanged in February
6 days ago
Illinois Unemployment Rate Down, Jobs Up in December
Jan 26, 2025
Illinois Unemployment Rate Stable, Payrolls Slightly Down in November
Dec 19, 2024
Illinois Payrolls Nearly Unchanged, Unemployment Rate Stable in October
Nov 15, 2024

 