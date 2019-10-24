SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in September in twelve Illinois metropolitan areas, increased in one, and was unchanged in one according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows the number of nonfarm jobs increased in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and decreased in one.

“The Pritzker administration remains dedicated to creating positive economic advances. The bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital bill is essential to making critical investments throughout the state that will create an economy that works for everyone,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes.

Illinois businesses added jobs in thirteen metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.7%, +1,600), Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI (+2.6%, +10,900) and Champaign-Urbana (+2.4%, +2,700). The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metro division was up (+0.7% or +27,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Peoria MSA (-0.8%, -1,500).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Mining and Construction (11 of 14), Education and Health Services (10 of 14), Government (10 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (9 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (9 of 14) and Manufacturing (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares September 2019 with September 2018. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 3.6 percent in September 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in September 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area Sep 2019* Sep 2018** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.6% 4.0% -0.4 Carbondale-Marion 3.7% 4.5% -0.8 Champaign-Urbana 3.5% 4.1% -0.6 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 3.2% 3.5% -0.3 Danville 5.0% 5.6% -0.6 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.9% 3.9% 0.0 Decatur 4.9% 5.1% -0.2 Elgin 3.7% 4.3% -0.6 Kankakee 4.2% 4.8% -0.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.5% 3.8% -0.3 Peoria 4.3% 4.6% -0.3 Rockford 5.3% 4.9% 0.4 Springfield 3.5% 4.0% -0.5 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.8% 4.3% -0.5 Illinois Statewide 3.6% 3.9% -0.3 *Preliminary **Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – September 2019

Metropolitan Area Sep 2019* Sep 2018** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA 92,800 92,700 100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 60,300 58,700 1,600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 114,700 112,000 2,700 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,830,100 3,802,500 27,600 Danville MSA 27,700 27,600 100 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 186,900 186,700 200 Decatur MSA 53,000 52,000 1,000 Elgin Metro Division 269,200 265,600 3,600 Kankakee MSA 46,800 46,700 100 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 435,300 424,400 10,900 Peoria MSA 175,400 176,900 -1,500 Rockford MSA 154,500 153,000 1,500 Springfield MSA 116,500 Article continues after sponsor message 115,200 1,300 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 246,700 242,900 3,800 Illinois Statewide 6,219,700 6,158,900 60,800 *Preliminary **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Sept. 2019 Sept. 2018 Over-the-Year Change IL Section of St. Louis MSA 3.8% 4.3% -0.5% Bond 3.4% 4.0% -0.6% Calhoun 4.2% 4.4% -0.2% Clinton 2.8% 3.8% -1.0% Jersey 3.8% 4.3% -0.5% Macoupin 3.8% 4.4% -0.6% Madison 3.6% 4.2% -0.6% Monroe 3.0% 3.4% -0.4% St. Clair 4.2% 4.8% -0.6% Cities Alton 5.5% 5.7% -0.2% Belleville 4.3% 4.6% -0.3% Collinsville 3.5% 4.3% -0.8% East St. Louis 7.1% 8.0% -0.9% Edwardsville 2.7% 3.6% -0.9% Granite City 4.4% 4.9% -0.5% O’Fallon 3.7% 4.3% -0.6% Counties Greene 3.9% 4.5% -0.6% Randolph 3.3% 4.0% -0.7% Washington 2.5% 3.1% -0.6% Other Areas LWA 21 3.8% 4.4% -0.6% LWA 22 3.6% 4.2% -0.6% LWA 24 3.8% 4.3% -0.5% Southwestern Economic

Development Region 3.7% 4.3% -0.6%

Metro East Highlights

The September 2019 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.8 percent, a decrease of (-0.5%) from the September 2018 rate of 4.8 percent. This is the lowest September unemployment rate on record for the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals increased by +7,490 to 336,720 in September 2019 from 329,230 in September 2018. The labor force increased by +5,816 to 349,969 in September 2019 from 344,153 in September 2018. In September 2019, there were 13,249 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -1,674 compared to the September 2018 total unemployed, 14,923.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+3,800).

Employment increased in Government (+3,100), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+400), Leisure and Hospitality (+400), Professional and Business Services (+300), Manufacturing (+200), Mining and Construction (+100), and Educational and Health Services (+100).

Decreases in employment over the year included Financial Activities (-300), Information (-200), Wholesale Trade (-100), Retail Trade (-100), and Other Services (-100).

Note: Monthly 2018 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2019, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

