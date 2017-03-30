CHICAGO–All but one of Illinois’ metropolitan (metro) areas experienced decreases in their over-the-year unemployment rate. Six of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs, eight reported declines, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“More than half of the metro areas statewide lost jobs,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “Of all the nonfarm jobs gained over the last year, less than 10 percent were outside of the Chicago metro area.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in six metro areas, in which the largest increases were seen in: Kankakee (+2.3 percent, +1,000), and Springfield (+1.1 percent, +1,200). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.1 percent or +38,500). Illinois businesses lost jobs in eight metro areas including Carbondale-Marion (-2.6 percent, -1,500), Peoria (-2.2 percent, -3,900), Rockford (-2.1 percent, -3,200). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were: Education and Health Services (ten of 14), Professional and Business Services (nine of 14) and Financial Activities (eight of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares February 2017 with February 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.5 percent in February 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in February 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Metropolitan Area Feb. 2017 Feb. 2016 Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.8% 5.8% -1.0 Carbondale-Marion 5.6% 6.5% -0.9 Champaign-Urbana 5.0% 5.7% -0.7 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.1% 6.5% -1.4 Danville 7.2% 7.8% -0.6 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.3% 6.3% -1.0 Decatur 6.3% 7.4% -1.1 Elgin 6.0% 6.6% -0.6 Kankakee 6.6% 7.6% -1.0 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.6% 6.1% -0.5 Peoria 6.7% 7.4% -0.7 Rockford 9.0% 7.5% 1.5 Springfield 5.0% 5.7% -0.7 St. Louis (IL-Section) 5.2% 6.6% -1.4 Illinois Statewide 5.5% 6.6% -1.1 * Data subject to revision.

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas Article continues after sponsor message Labor Market Area Feb-17 Feb-16 Over-the-Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Elgin IL-IN-WI MSA 5.3% 6.5% -1.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 5.3% 6.7% -1.4 DuPage County 4.1% 5.3% -1.2 Grundy County 6.8% 8.4% -1.6 Kendall County 4.7% 5.9% -1.2 McHenry County 5.1% 6.4% -1.3 Will County 5.5% 7.0% -1.5 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 5.9% 6.3% -0.4 Kane County 6.0% 6.7% -0.7 Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County 5.7% 6.3% -0.6 Cities (with total population of at least 100,000) * Aurora City 5.3% 6.2% -0.9 Chicago City 5.5% 6.9% -1.4 Elgin City 7.7% 8.5% -0.8 Joliet City 7.0% 8.7% -1.7 Naperville City 3.7% 4.7% -1.0

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found atwww.ides.illinois.gov/LMI/Pages/Current_Monthly_Unemployment_Rates.aspx Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.6 percent in February 2017 from 6.1 percent in February 2016. The last time the February rate was equal to or lower than the current rate was in 2007 when it was 5.4 percent. For the month of February 2017, the estimated number of unemployed people in the labor force was 25,500. Total nonfarm employment declined -3,400 compared to February 2016. The Leisure-Hospitality (-3,200) and Professional-Business Services (-3,000) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. Manufacturing (+1,400), Government (+1,000), and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+400) sectors reported the largest payroll gains. Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.1 percent in February 2017 from 6.5 percent in February 2016. The last time the February rate was equal to or lower than the current rate was in 2007 when it was 5.0 percent. For the month of February 2017, the estimated number of unemployed people in the labor force was 193,000. Total nonfarm employment increased +38,500 compared to February 2016. Financial Activities (+11,000), Government (+8,900), and Educational-Health Services (+8,900) reported the largest payroll gains. The Professional-Business Services (-1,600), Manufacturing (-1,300), and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-900) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. Elgin, IL Metro Division The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.0 percent in February 2017 from 6.6 percent in February 2016. The last time the February rate was equal to or lower than the current rate was in 2008 when it was 5.7 percent. For the month of February 2017, the estimated number of unemployed people in the labor force was 19,200. Total nonfarm employment increased +300 compared to February 2016. Government (+1,100), Wholesale Trade (+800), and Information (+300), reported the largest payroll gains. Leisure-Hospitality (-600), Construction (-500), Other Services (-500), and Professional-Business Services (-400) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.

Monthly 2016 unemployment rates and total non-farm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February 2017, as required by the U.S. Dept.of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics(BLS).Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

