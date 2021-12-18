Underrated Gem:

A Midnight Clear

By Justin Childress

You won’t find 1992’s A Midnight Clear on any greatest war movies list nor any best Christmas movies list because it is in a class of its own.

Even if war movies aren’t your go-to genre you will find this one of - if not the most original - war films in recent memory, unique, soulful, and full of surprises. You are never quite sure where the movie is going but your heart will most likely go on this journey and through the wringer.

Bouncing between heartwarming and heartbreaking, A Midnight Clear was written and directed by actor turned filmmaker Keith Gordon. This serious little indie may be lacking in the elaborate action sequence department but makes up for it in everything else. Well written, directed, and acted it surpasses its source material. Based on a novel of the same name by William Wharton, the movie, mostly fact-based, is set in the Ardennes Forest 1944 during the middle of WW2 and Christmastime.

Future Oscar nominees Ethan Hawke and Gary Sinise of Forrest Gump fame are two soldiers in a war-weary squad. The men struggle with fear and personal trauma trying to make it through the war alive. With one of the finest acting ensembles ever brought to the screen headed by Hawke (Knott) who mostly narrates this anti-war film, A Midnight Clear has some of the most striking scenes of comradery and a brilliant, beautiful, and haunting score from composer Mark Isham.

Though a more sensitive movie aficionado will definitely appreciate it, the movie cries out for a wider audience. A Midnight Clear shows that even in the throws of war horrors, humanity will still come out the victor.

This story originally ran in the Dec 2021 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine, which is distributed free each month to 11 IL counties. Find out more at The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine

