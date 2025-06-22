BREESE - The Alton under-17 junior team won over the under-15 red team in a game played at the Mike Bedard tournament at Northside Park in Breese on Saturday, June 21, 2025, taking a 13-3 win, and both teams also split their other games played in the tournament, with the blue team sweeping their group stage play with a 12-0 win over Breese Post 252, while the red team lost to Eureka, Mo. Post 177's under-15 team 10-1.

The navy team went 3-0 in the group stage, and are now 12-3, while the red team is 0-2 with one game left in their group, and overall are now 9-5.

In the game between the two Alton teams, the navy team scored seven runs in the first to take the early lead, while the red team scored twice in the second to cut the lead to 7-2. The navy team scored four runs in the third, while the red team scored a single run in the home half to make the score 11-3, then the navy team scored twice in the fifth to take the 13-3 win, the game terminated due to the 10-run rule.

Jayce Steinkuehler led the navy team with two hits and four RBIs, while both Luke Clouser, Tate Powell, and Donovan Ducey all had two hits and two RBIs each, Chase Collman had a hit and RBI, and Landon Grafford and Miles Brueckner both had a hit apiece. Logan Bromaghim started on the mound, and was credited with the win, going 2.2 innings, and allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits, walking four and striking out three, while Aiden Flavio threw the last 2.1 innings, not allowing a hit or run, walking two and fanning six.

Clayton McCormack had a hit and an RBI for the young Legionnaires, while Cy Courtney had the only other hit. Fletcher Groppel started on the mound, and was charged with the loss, going three innings and giving up 11 earned runs on nine hits, walking two and striking out four, while Kaden Witsken pitched the final two innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits, walking one and fanning one.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the junior Legionnaires win over Breese, Alton scored twice in the first and fifth, sandwiching a single run in the second and seven runs in the fourth, to take their fifth straight win via the 10-run or 15-run rule. During this stretch, the junior Legionnaires have shut out four of their five opponents, outscoring them 80-3.

Ducey had four hits, including a solo homer, and two RBIs for Post 126, while both Clouser and Grafford had two hits each, Evan Spurgeon had a hit and two RBIs, both Collman and Nolan Bowsher had a hit and RBI each, and Logan Sherman drove home a run. Powell threw a complete game on the mound to pick up the win, allowing three hits, while walking one and striking out four.

Eureka took the lead against the young Legionnaires with one run in the first, four runs in the third, and single runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 7-0 lead, before Alton scored their only run in the top of the sixth to make it 7-1. Eureka scored their final three runs in the home half of the sixth to take the 10-1 decision.

Dylan Vandiver had a hit and Post 126's only RBI on the day, while Aiden Hayes, Groppel, McCormack, and Noah Pichee all had the other hits. Will McCormick started on the mound, and was charged with the loss, going four innings and allowing six runs, four earned, on five hits, walking two and striking out five, while Courtney pitched the final two innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on three hits, walking three and striking out one.

Both teams conclude tournament play on Sunday, then meet each other again in their annual game at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park Monday evening at 6 p.m. The young Legionnaires then play Jerseyville at their alternate home, the Bethalto Sports Complex, Tuesday night at 6 p.m., then play at Kirkwood, Mo., Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Alton then hosts two Missouri teams at the Bethalto Sports Complex next weekend, playing De Soto Friday at 6 p.m., and St. Peters Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

After Monday's game, the junior Legionnaires meet Jerseyville at the BSC Tuesday at 8 p.m., then hosts Eureka at Lloyd Hopkins Field Wednesday at 6 p.m., plays at Trenton Thursday at 7 p.m., then plays a pair of games at Lloyd Hopkins Field, hosting Calhoun July 1 at 6 p.m., then meets the Piasa Southwestern summer team July 2 at 8 p.m.

More like this: