GRANITE CITY - Mike Garland, former head wrestling coach of the Granite City Wrestling Warriors, is organizing a fundraiser to support TJ Slay, an undefeated state champion wrestler who is currently battling cancer.

Slay, a 1995 graduate and 43-0 state champion, has been recognized for his athletic achievements, including induction into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

Slay, who wrestled at 130 pounds during his high school career and competed collegiately in MVC Athletics, earned All-American honors in 1998 at the NAIA championships, placing sixth in the 134-pound division.

Garland, one of Slay’s former coaches, is appealing to the community for financial assistance to help cover medical expenses related to Slay’s illness.

“Hello, this is Mike Garland, former head wrestling coach of the Granite City Wrestling Warriors and one of my former wrestlers, undefeated 43-0 State Champion TJ Slay, is having a battle with cancer that he needs everyone’s help with,” Garland said. “If you can find it in your heart to give anything to help TJ & his family with their medical bills I would really appreciate it. Go Warriors.”

The fundraiser aims to provide financial relief to Slay and his family during this challenging time.

Slay’s accomplishments have left a lasting impact on the Granite City wrestling community, as reflected by his Hall of Fame induction and his undefeated state championship record.

Click here on the link to contribute to the fund for TJ Slay.

