The FDA has announced a recall of Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter products due to an undeclared milk allergen. This butter, produced by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC, was distributed through Costco stores and may lack a clear “Contains Milk” warning on its packaging, potentially posing a risk for people with dairy allergies.

What’s Behind the Costco Butter Recall?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of approximately 79,200 pounds of Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter products due to an undeclared milk allergen, raising concerns for individuals with dairy allergies. The butter, produced by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC, was distributed through Costco stores and may lack the necessary “Contains Milk” warning on its packaging.

The recall, classified as Class II by the FDA on November 7, indicates that while serious health consequences are unlikely, there is still a risk of temporary or medically reversible adverse reactions for those affected. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), milk is one of the leading allergens in the United States, making this recall particularly significant for families managing food allergies.

The affected products include both salted and unsalted varieties of Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter, sold in 1-pound packages containing four 4-ounce sticks. Consumers, particularly in Louisiana, are urged to check for specific lot numbers and “best by” dates to identify the recalled items.

The recalled unsalted butter includes:

Lot No. 2424091, “Best By” Feb. 22, 2025

Lot No. 2424111, “Best By” Feb. 23, 2025

Lot No. 2426891, “Best By” Mar. 22, 2025

Lot No. 2426991, “Best By” Mar. 23, 2025 (UPC: 96619-38496)

The recalled salted butter includes:

Lot No. 2424191, “Best By” Feb. 23, 2025

Lot No. 2427591, “Best By” Mar. 29, 2025

Consumers who have purchased these products are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. The FDA continues to monitor the situation and recommends that individuals with dairy allergies remain vigilant regarding product labels.