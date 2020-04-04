WOOD RIVER - Although the meet was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, East Alton-Wood River junior shot putter Jayden Ulrich was able to achieve All-American status at the New Balance National Indoor track meet.

Ulrich was named All-American in the shot put by being one of the top six performers in the event, in which she was scheduled to compete March 13-15 at the New Balance Armory in New York City. The All-American list was announced March 30.

Ulrich had a throw of 47 feet, eight inches, which was the third-best throw nationally of the indoor season, two feet ahead of her nearest competitor, and just two inches off of second place. By comparison, her best outdoor throw was at the New Balance outdoor national meet last season, where Ulrich had a toss of 46 feet, 11-and-a-half inches, finishing fifth in the event.

Joining Ulrich on the All-American list were Emma Callahan of Shenango High School in New Castle, Pa., Maria Deaviz of Souderton Area High School of Souderton, Pa., Amelia Flynt of Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, Tex., Valadian Palett of Farmington, Mich. and Meaghan Toscano of Germantown Academy in Ft.. Washington, Pa.

Ulrich and the other All-Americans will be receiving commemorative T-shirts and backpacks, along with a certificate of her achievement and recognition as being one of the nation's best high school throwers.

Although the indoor meet was cancelled, the outdoor meet is still set for June 18-21 at BB&T Stadium on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C.

