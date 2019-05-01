



WOOD RIVER – East Alton-Wood River sophomore Jayden Ulrich broke the school record in the shot put for the second time in a week, throwing 46’ 1” in winning the event as the Oilers went on to win the Prairie State Conference girls track and field championship Monday afternoon and evening at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

EAWR won the title with 134 points, with Marquette Catholic second at 99 points, Father McGivney Catholic was third with 33 points, Bunker Hill finished fourth with 30 points, and Metro-East Lutheran was fifth with 18 points.

Ulrich was a double winner for the Oilers in the throwing events, also taking the discus throw with a toss of 118’ 3”. In the shot put, Marquette’s Kennedy Neal was second with a throw of 31’ 10”, while Iman Walker of Metro-East was third with a distance of 31’ 5”. Walker finished second in the discus, tossing 86’ 1”, while Caitlyn Pendall of McGivney was third at 76’ 3”.

The Oilers finished one-two in the high jump, with Hannah Sechrest winning with a leap of 4’ 11”, and Jasmine Finley second at 4’ 7”. Marquette’s Tristan Fraley took the long jump with a leap of 15’ 2”, and EAWR’s Faith Vanhoose was second at 13’ 3.5”. The triple jump was won by the Oilers’ Jillian Barber, who leapt 30’ 6”, with Finley second at 27’ 8.5”.

In the sprint races, Marquette’s Jessica Cutts took first in the 100 meters with a time of 13.08 seconds, with EAWR’s Niyah Johnson second at 13.10 seconds and Ulrich third at 13.44 seconds. Brooklyn Taylor of the Explorers won the 200 meters, coming in at 27.02 seconds, with Johnson second at 27.67 seconds and Sechrest third with a time of 28.27 seconds.

In the 400 meters, the winner was Nathaliah Buttry of Marquette, coming in at 1:03.60, with Anica Broekemeier of the Knights second at 1:06.30, and Grace Dennis of Marquette third at 1:09.90. The 800 meter race was won by Bunker Hill’s Robbi Ostendorf, who’s time was 2:27.20, Natalie Nosco of Marquette came in second at 2:42.70, and the Griffins’ Macy Hoppes was third at 2:44.80.

Riley Vickery of the Explorers swept the distance races, winning the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:50.80 and the 3,200 meters, coming in at 12:09.50. In the 1,600, McGivney’s Mira McAtee was second at 6:55.90, and Nosco was third at 6:58.90. McAtee was also second in the 3,200 meters with a time of 15:35 flat, with Hailey Marshall of the Oilers third at 18:26 flat.

LeighAnn Nottke of EAWR won both of the hurdles races, taking the 100-meter hurdles at 16.85 seconds, and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.40 seconds. Finishing second in the 100 meters was Fraley, with a time of 17.06 seconds, and Anaelies Severs of Bunker Hill third at 17.46 seconds. In the 300 meter race, Minutemaid runners finished two-three, with Makenna Wilkinson second at 51.90 seconds and Severs third at 59.30 seconds.

In the relay races, Marquette won the 4x100-meters with a time of 52.10 seconds, EAWR was second at 53.10 seconds, and McGivney third at 59 seconds flat. Marquette also won the 4x200-meters, with a time of 1:52 flat, with EAWR second at 1:54.20, and the 4x400-meters, coming in at 4:30.70, with the Oilers second at 4:36.10, and the Griffins third at 5:18.70. EAWR won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 14:57.30.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

