ALTON - The Bridge Church in Alton is hosting a bake sale this Saturday, April 2, and Pastor Steven Helfrich said 100% of the proceeds will go directly towards supporting Ukrainian refugees.

The bake sale will take place on the sidewalk of 12th street, just outside the Bridge Chuch on Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m.-noon. Be sure to bring cash, as transactions are cash-only.

Pies, caramel corn, brownies, candy, cookies, Rice Krispies Treats and much more will be available, including treats for dogs.

Despite the distance between Illinois and Ukraine, Helfrich said he has close connections to the situation abroad. This means not only are 100% of the proceeds being donated, but Helfrich knows exactly where the money is going and how it’s being used.

“My wife actually is from Poland and grew up there,” Helfrich said. “Poland is, right now, welcoming in the vast majority of [Ukrainian] refugees, and she has friends that are still in Poland that are traveling to the Ukrainian-Polish border - and even moving into Western Ukraine - and they’re delivering supplies and bringing people into Poland and helping place them with families that are opening up their homes and apartments for these people that have lost everything to stay.”

“I think we would be doing something regardless, but that personal connection definitely motivated that even more,” he said.

Helfrich said their main contact in Poland regularly keeps them updated through social media and works for a nonprofit Christian organization in Poland.

The Bridge Church is also hosting a quarter auction next week, the proceeds of which will also be donated towards Ukrainian relief. For more updates on the Bake Sale, quarter auction and other events, visit The Bridge Church’s Facebook page.

