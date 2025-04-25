CARROLLTON – Hannah Uhles was a force to be reckoned with on Thursday afternoon at Calhoun High School.

She threw a complete game in the circle, giving up four runs, none earned, on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks. She threw 104 pitches, 72 for strikes.

She also sparked the offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in a 6-4 win over the Calhoun Warriors.

For a brief moment, Carrollton's head coach, Travis Klingler, thought about taking Uhles out and replacing her with Lauren Flowers, but that thought was short-lived.

“She came off in the sixth, and she looked pretty strong still,” he said. “I asked her if she wanted to finish, and she told me she wanted to finish. So, I told her, ‘Go get it, this is your game.’”

It improved the Hawks to 19-0 on the season and 6-0 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

