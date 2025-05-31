HARDIN - Hannah Uhles led the way with three hits and three RBIs, while Lauren Flowers struck out five in the circle, as Carrollton won the Calhoun IHSA Class 1A softball sectional on Friday, May 30, 2025, final over the host Warriors 5-1, and advanced to the super-sectional at Calhoun High School.

The Hawks scored two runs in both the third and sixth innings, along with a single run in the third, to take a 5-0 lead, and held the Warriors off the scoreboard until the top of the seventh, when Calhoun scored their only run to create the 5-1 final.

Uhles led Carrollton with her three hits and three RBIs, while Flowers helped herself with three hits and an RBI, Vanna Holmes came up with two hits, Hayden McMurtrie had a hit and RBI, and both Blake Driskill and Daci Walls had a hit each. Flowers went all the way inside the circle, giving up an unearned run on five hits, walking one and striking out five in giving the Hawks the super-sectional berth.

Lilly Pelletier had two hits for the Warriors, Aubrey Gilman, Conley Klocke and Carly Pohlman each had a single hit.

Calhoun ends its highly successful season at 23-9.

Carrollton is now 35-1, and will meet Havana, who won the Concord Triopia Sectional over Liberty 7-5, in the Athens Super-Sectional Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The winner goes to the state finals, where they'll play the SIU-Carbondale super-sectional winner, either Elkville Elverado, Waltonville, or Casey-Westfield, in the state semifinal game June 6 at 10 a.m. The third place game is set for June 7 at 9 a.m., while the state final will be played at 11:30 a.m.

