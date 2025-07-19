BETHALTO — The Mail Box Store has joined U-Haul Co. of Illinois, Inc. as a neighborhood dealer to provide moving and storage services to the Bethalto community.

Located at 333 W. Bethalto Drive, Suite C, The Mail Box Store will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, and moving supplies. The store’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Customers can reserve U-Haul products by calling (618) 377-2907.

Owner Charles Moore expressed pride in partnering with U-Haul, a leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage, to better serve the needs of Madison County residents.

Unlike franchises, U-Haul neighborhood dealers like The Mail Box Store do not require a financial investment. These small businesses allocate a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment and dedicate time to assist local customers with their mobility needs.

