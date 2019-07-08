ALTON - Kaija Ufert and Andrew Piros had a once-in-a-lifetime experience recently when they were named the 2019 Alton High School prom queen and king.

Ufert, a junior, also expressed her appreciation of those who supported her for the queen honor and made it something she will never forget.

“I am very grateful for the Student Council because they threw this prom together at the last minute,” she said. “It was supposed to be at the Loading Dock in Grafton and then it got flooded. I am just grateful for their hard work.”

“I want to thank student council, staff, and parents who helped out with prom and the actual prom. It was amazing how they got everything together in 10 days due to the initial location at the Loading Dock.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Andrew, a junior when crowned, said being a member of the prom king and queen court was a good opportunity.

“I am thankful for everyone who supported me and helped make prom one of the best nights of my life,” Piros said. “During prom and after-prom being thanked by everyone was a unique experience and it just shows how being a Redbird is just like being in a family and just a lot of people know each other.”

Ufert said she loves Alton High and wouldn’t want to get her education anywhere else.

She added: “I am a junior and I’m still looking around for college. I do plan on going to college to hopefully play soccer. I’ve been looking at small schools such as Principia. I really appreciated the students voting me on the prom court. I’m an athlete so I would have never expected this. It was a unique experience and I’m thankful to have it. I want to thank all the students for their votes. I’m going to a great school with great students and staff.”

More like this: