EDWARDSVILLE - Stephen Duda, MS, PE, instructor in the Department of Construction in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's School of Engineering, has been honored with the Exceptional Service Award (ESA) from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). This award recognizes individuals who have continued to serve ASHRAE with exemplary dedication following the Distinguished Service Award (DSA).

ASHRAE is a global organization dedicated to advancing heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technologies. With over 54,000 members worldwide, ASHRAE provides resources like codes, standards, design guides and educational opportunities. The group promotes energy-efficient practices to reduce the environmental impact of buildings, influencing engineering and construction practices around the world.

Duda’s association with ASHRAE began in 1992. He was named a Fellow in 2014. His service to the organization includes earning the DSA in 2009 for his contributions to Standard 15, "Safety Standard for Refrigerating Machinery Rooms," and his leadership as chair of Technical Committee 9.01, which focuses on large building air-conditioning systems.

“My ASHRAE membership has been invaluable throughout my 35 years as a practicing engineer,” said Duda. “It allowed me to learn from leading experts and now, as an educator, I aim to pass on that knowledge to the next generation of engineers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to receiving the DSA, Duda has contributed to ASHRAE through extensive committee work, including a Technical Activities Committee and an Honors & Awards Committee. He also played a key role in hosting the 2016 Annual Conference in St. Louis and has published 14 seminar presentations at national conferences, six at regional meetings, nine conference papers and 21 articles in the ASHRAE Journal.

Since transitioning to academia at SIUE in 2020, Duda’s engagement with ASHRAE has evolved. While his involvement with technical committees diminished somewhat due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has a renewed perspective.

“I seek out fellow educators within ASHRAE to exchange insights and stay current with the best teaching practices. My role on the Publications Committee allows me to help develop essential educational resources for both professionals and students.”

Looking ahead, Duda is committed to his role as an instructor and staying connected with ASHRAE’s educational network.

“I am excited about continuing my role as an engineering and construction instructor. I plan to use my ASHRAE membership to stay updated on educational strategies and contribute meaningfully to the field.”

Duda’s career and service to ASHRAE highlight the impact of dedicated volunteer work and the importance of mentoring future professionals at SIUE. His recognition with ASHRAE’s Exceptional Service Award acknowledges his significant contribution to advancing the HVAC engineering field and developing student talent at SIUE.