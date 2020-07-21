EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Brian Barone has landed the services of UConn transfer Sidney Wilson (Bronx, N.Y.). Wilson will have two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to be available immediately.

"During these last several months my staff has worked tirelessly to put together a roster that will compete at a high level every day for the SIUE and the Edwardsville community," Barone said. "With the addition of Sidney Wilson we have added to our team's already competitive nature."

"It was important for me to find a place I could be myself," Wilson said. "Coach did a great job in recruiting and let me know he believed in me. That means a lot."

Wilson, a 6-foot, 7-inch, 180-pound small forward, appeared in 50 games over two seasons at UCONN. Last season he averaged 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He averaged 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman. He had seven double-digit scoring outings in his career, culminating in a career-high 16 points at Memphis in February 2019.

Highly regarded coming out of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Wilson was ranked as the No. 19 small forward in the country according to 247sports.com. He helped Brewster to a perfect 33-0 record, and the New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) AAA Championship and the National Prep Championship.

"Sidney is a great person and a great teammate," Brewster Head Coach Jason Smith said. "Sidney is a super-athletic hybrid forward who plays bigger than his size, but also is capable from the perimeter."

Wilson began his high school career St. Raymond's High School where he scored more than 1,000 points over those three seasons.

"Sidney will bring us great versatility and passion," Barone added. "He has competed at the highest level of basketball since high school including his time at UCONN. Sidney has phenomenal athleticism that allows him to impact the game both offensively and defensively. His basketball IQ and willingness to be a team player will be a very good fit for our team's 'FIND A WAY' mentality."

"I want to help SIUE win a championship," Wilson said. "I am looking forward to connecting with the guys I'll be playing with and getting to know them. I am ready to work. I cannot wait to get to campus.

