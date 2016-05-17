(Busch Stadium) So it turns out it was a little more than growing pains for Seth Maness as the St. Louis Cardinals reliever had a chance to explain how he went from being optioned to Memphis to instead being placed on the disabled list.

“Physically, I could throw but it obviously it wasn’t 100% so I just wanted to get it looked at,” explained Maness, who underwent an MRI on Saturday which led to a strained UCL diagnosis of his elbow.

“It wasn’t one of those things I was upset about getting sent down–I knew that needed to happen, something needed to change because I wasn’t being able to contribute here,” said Maness. “I wasn’t doing my job. I knew there might be something there and I just wanted to get it looked at to just try to get right for the future.”

For now, there has not been a discussion of surgery but Maness acknowledges any situation with a UCL raises some concern.

“That’s a little bit why it scared me,” he said. “I knew the area it was hurting in–it could be my last, so I was going to try and make the best of it if I went down.”

The right-hander kept the issue to himself this season–largely because he felt it was just the adjustment of his workload and role in the bullpen.

“They didn’t nothing about it–they thought I was healthy and was keeping it not hidden, but trying to go,” Maness explained. “To me being hurt, I can’t physically throw. I could get going, I knew it was taking me longer to get going. I was waking up in the morning and had trouble straightening my arm. I knew something was going on, but I could throw. My 75% wasn’t getting it done.”

In the meantime, Maness is expecting a couple of weeks of rest before he’s cleared to begin throwing.

PHAM ACTIVATED

-The team announced earlier on Tuesday afternoon that outfielder Tommy Pham had been activated from the disabled list and was then optioned to Memphis.

“When you look at the make up of our outfield, it’s very right-handed and Hazelbaker gives us that flexibility,” explained GM John Mozeliak. “The other part that needs to be factored in, Pham’s basically missed six weeks. Trying to get him those at-bats and doing so at the Major Level would be difficult as far as everyday. Still very high on him, still think he can be a contributor to this club but I really felt like it would be better for him to be playing everyday and showing that he’s ready to contribute here.”

Pham strained his left oblique on Opening Day. He batted .281 (9-for-32) with a home run and 5 RBI in a 10-game injury rehabilitation assignment between Memphis (6 games) and Double-A Springfield (4 games).

