ALTON - After the tragic passing of Yvonne Campbell, owner of My Just Desserts, many people and businesses are looking for ways to help out.

Yvonne Campbell This Saturday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. U Fit Fitness And Wellness will be holding the 'West Camp Boot Camp' with all proceeds going directly to Campbell's family.

The boot camp will be located at 1513 State St. in Alton.

A $10 donation is the given asking price, however, donations of any kind will be welcomed. Anyone may attend and show support to one of the nicest business owners this town has ever had.

