GODFREY - U FIT Fitness and Wellness opened up a brand new location in Godfrey just a few weeks ago.

The business expansion was an exciting one for co-owners Aaron Scott and Lawrence Gordon. After outgrowing their old location, Scott partnered up with Gordon to get a bigger space to house even more clients. U FIT offers a huge array of workouts, from private training to group classes and boot camps, they offer something for everyone. Their new location has not only given them more space, but the opportunity to bring in a low of new equipment for their clients to utilize. Offering an even wider array of ways for their clients to get fit.

“Fitness is something that I’ve enjoyed for a long time. I thought why not turn that into something bigger and expand on it. So I opened up my first location, outgrew it, and just kept at it, eventually moving into where we are now” said Scott.

Article continues after sponsor message

It is evident that all of the trainers at U FIT are passionate about what they do. Creating personalized workout plans with each of their clients, and even helping out with meal planning, the staff shapes their focus for each individual. Their variety of classes allow their clients to select a workout specifically for their needs, they offer core, full body, upper body, and lifting classes, just to name a few.

“We don’t just do personal training here. Anyone who is interested can just stop by for our classes. No commitment, just come to a class and get a feel. We have a lot of clients who are just attending classes and not doing any one-on-one training,” said Gordon.

U FIT Fitness and Wellness is located at 200 Curvey St. in Godfrey, right off of Homer Adams Parkway. For more information check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ UFITANDWELLNESS/

More like this: