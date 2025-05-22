VENICE - The Madison County Board recognized Tyrone Echols for his 42 years of service as the mayor of Venice, Illinois.

During the regular Madison County Board meeting on May 21, 2025, Chairman Chris Slusser issued a proclamation to honor Echols for his work. Slusser noted that Echols is the longest-serving mayor in Madison County history, and he commended the former mayor for his leadership and congratulated him on his retirement.

“It is with great pleasure that we extend our sincere appreciation to you for your 42 years of outstanding service to the City of Venice as its mayor,” Slusser said. “Your unselfish commitment to your community, as well as your continued sacrifice and leadership, has touched the lives of countless individuals throughout the years, not only as mayor but as a dedicated public servant on various boards and commissions throughout the county and state.”

Echols currently serves on the Venice City Council. As he accepted the proclamation, he expressed his gratitude for the support of the county and the people he has represented over the years. He said it was a “long and laborious” journey but a positive experience.

“This is certainly what I call a Three-A moment for me. I acknowledge, I accept and I do appreciate this honor,” Echols said. “I will be eternally grateful for this.”

