Tyrell earns medalist honors, Tigers advance to sectional as team, Alton player also moves ahead
QUINCY – Edwardsville's boys golf team got an even-par 71 from Ben Tyrell, who had the day's medalist honors, to win Tuesday's IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional tournament at the par-71, 6,400-yard Westview Golf Course.
The Tigers advanced as a team to next week's Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course; that tournament will be played Monday.
The Tigers shot a team 304 to win the team title, followed by the host Blue Devils (316) and Belleville East (335); the top three teams advanced to the sectional, along with the top 10 players from non-qualifying teams. O'Fallon (337), Springfield (346), Collinsville (357), Granite City (363), Belleville West (366) and Alton (375) rounded out the field.
Tyrell, Luke Babington, Tanner White (each with 6-over 77s) and Spencer Patterson (8-over 79) rounded out the scoring for the Tigers; Blake Burris (8-over 79) and Jon Ratterman (10-over 81) also advanced with the team.
Alton's Dalton Lahue and Granite City's Riley Brown, both with 15-over 86s, advanced as individuals to Pekin.
The IHSA Class 3A state tournament is set for Oct. 14-15 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
