Edwardsville's Ben TyrellQUINCY – Edwardsville's boys golf team got an even-par 71 from Ben Tyrell, who had the day's medalist honors, to win Tuesday's IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional tournament at the par-71, 6,400-yard Westview Golf Course.

The Tigers advanced as a team to next week's Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course; that tournament will be played Monday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Tigers shot a team 304 to win the team title, followed by the host Blue Devils (316) and Belleville East (335); the top three teams advanced to the sectional, along with the top 10 players from non-qualifying teams. O'Fallon (337), Springfield (346), Collinsville (357), Granite City (363), Belleville West (366) and Alton (375) rounded out the field.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tyrell, Luke Babington, Tanner White (each with 6-over 77s) and Spencer Patterson (8-over 79) rounded out the scoring for the Tigers; Blake Burris (8-over 79) and Jon Ratterman (10-over 81) also advanced with the team.

Alton's Dalton Lahue and Granite City's Riley Brown, both with 15-over 86s, advanced as individuals to Pekin.

The IHSA Class 3A state tournament is set for Oct. 14-15 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

More like this:

Sep 26, 2024 - Rain Washes Out Second Round Of SWC Boys Golf Tournament, Alton's Ottwell, Tigers Declared Winners

Sep 26, 2024 - Johnson Wins Individual Crown For Tigers, Panthers Claim Ninth Straight SWC Girls Golf Title At Fair Oaks  

Aug 26, 2024 - Area Weekend Sports Roundup: Results Of Andy Simpson Doubles Tourney, Tigers Lewis Takes County Golf Title, Edwardsville, Marquette Team Champs

Sep 20, 2024 - Golf Roundup: Lewis, Hyten Post Wins Again

Oct 8, 2024 - Johnson Wins Class 2A Normal University Individual Sectional, Leads Tigers To Third Place Finish, Team State Berth

 