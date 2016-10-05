QUINCY – Edwardsville's boys golf team got an even-par 71 from Ben Tyrell, who had the day's medalist honors, to win Tuesday's IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional tournament at the par-71, 6,400-yard Westview Golf Course.

The Tigers advanced as a team to next week's Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course; that tournament will be played Monday.

The Tigers shot a team 304 to win the team title, followed by the host Blue Devils (316) and Belleville East (335); the top three teams advanced to the sectional, along with the top 10 players from non-qualifying teams. O'Fallon (337), Springfield (346), Collinsville (357), Granite City (363), Belleville West (366) and Alton (375) rounded out the field.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tyrell, Luke Babington, Tanner White (each with 6-over 77s) and Spencer Patterson (8-over 79) rounded out the scoring for the Tigers; Blake Burris (8-over 79) and Jon Ratterman (10-over 81) also advanced with the team.

Alton's Dalton Lahue and Granite City's Riley Brown, both with 15-over 86s, advanced as individuals to Pekin.

The IHSA Class 3A state tournament is set for Oct. 14-15 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

More like this: