ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, July 21st, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.

Blood donations are needed year-round, especially during emergency blood shortages. Right now, hospital demands continue to outpace donations and organizations like the American Red Cross are reaching out for the community’s assistance and are especially calling on those with Type O to donate. As an incentive, the American Red Cross is gifting donors a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees).

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code ‘SPP’. Walk-ins are also welcome, although appointments are encouraged to help manage donor flow.

