BELLEVILLE EAST CHIC-FIL-A CLASSIC

CONSOLATION FINAL

ALTON 62, ST. MARY'S 55: Ty'ohn Trimble's 20 points helped Alton to a 62-55 win over St. Mary's of south St. Louis city in the consolation-bracket final of the Belleville East Chic-Fil-A Classic Saturday evening.

The Redbirds improved to 9-7 on the year with the win.

Alton got out to a 31-20 lead at the long break and never looked back, leading the Dragons 41-35 at three-quarter time and outscoring St. Mary's 21-20 in the final quarter.

Kevin Caldwell added 13 points for the Redbirds and Dereaun Clay had 12. Yuri Collin led St. Mary's with 22 points, with Yahuza Rasas adding 12, Miles Jones eight and Antonio Burks six.

Alton hosts Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference game Tuesday night.

