BELLEVILLE — Tynika McKinzie was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, by Belleville detectives for outstanding felony warrants related to a shooting incident at a McDonald’s restaurant on July 16, 2025, the Belleville Police Department said on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

McKinzie was booked at the Belleville Police Department and later transported to the St. Clair County Jail pending further court proceedings.

The incident that involved McKinzie unfolded at approximately 4:45 p.m. on July 16 at the McDonald’s located at 125 South Belt East in Belleville. Police responded to a disturbance call and were informed that an employee had discharged a firearm inside the restaurant.

According to police reports, the altercation began when Kathy M. Bledsoe, 44, the manager on duty, instructed a juvenile employee to take out the trash. After the employee refused, police said Bledsoe told her to clock out and go home. The situation escalated, resulting in a shooting inside the establishment.

On July 17, 2025, detectives presented the case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office, which filed charges against both Bledsoe and McKinzie.

Belleville Police said after the incident that Bledsoe faces one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony. McKinzie was charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and one count of mob action, a Class 4 felony.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

