BETHALTO - Tyler Wilson has an exciting future ahead of him.

For his hard work, Tyler Wilson is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Wilson, a senior at Civic Memorial, has made a major impact during his four years at the school. He is a four-year varsity soccer player and received all-state recognition from the Chicagoland All-State List. He also plays soccer with the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club and the 06/07 ECNL Team.

His academic accomplishments are just as impressive as his athletic successes. Wilson is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society, which both require high grades and many hours of community service. He also participates in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes group and the Spanish Club.

He has logged many volunteer hours with kids’ soccer camps and food drives. He also works at his grandfather’s apartments and mows lawns in the summertime.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

Though Wilson stays busy, he finds time to hang out with his friends and boat at the Lake of the Ozarks during the summer. His favorite thing to do in winter is deer hunt with his grandpa.

He has big plans for after graduation, and his teachers and loved ones know he can accomplish anything he puts his mind to.

“After graduation, I'm planning on attending Maryville University because I was accepted into their direct entry physical therapy program,” he said. “I'm unsure at this point if I want to play soccer there yet or not. After I graduate from the program, I plan on becoming a physical therapist and hope to open my own business in the future.”

He also has an important piece of advice for other high school students in the community: He encourages them to enjoy it.

“Make sure to have fun with the little time you have in high school,” he said.

Congratulations to Tyler for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

More like this: