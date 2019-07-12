MT. OLIVE – Tyler Steward had a great showing on the mound for Alton Post 126’s American Legion baseball team, throwing a three-hit shutout while striking out four as the Legionnaires defeated Gillespie VFW Post 4547 6-0 in a game played Thursday night at Mt. Olive High School.

Alton held a 1-0 lead from the second inning to the seventh, when the Legionnaires took advantage of three bases-loaded walks to score five times in the final inning to put the game away.

Post 126 scored their first run in the top of the second, starting when Ryan Best was hit by a pitch leading off the frame. After a strikeout, Jacob Weidner drew a walk, and Owen Macias got a bunt single down the third base line. Best kept running and scored on the play to give Alton a 1-0 lead, with Weidner taking second. Nick Rayfield sacrificed Weidner to third, but a fly out ended the inning.

The Legionnaires had a chance to increase their lead in the third, starting with one out, when Cullen McBride reached on an infield single but was caught stealing second for the second out. Ethan Kopsie walked and Best doubled to left, sending courtesy runner Griffin Bianco to third, but a fly out left both stranded.

In the meantime, Steward was pitching well, getting the batters out, and got some help from his defense in the bottom of the third, when Kopsie threw out a runner trying to steal second after reaching on an error. In the fourth, back-to-back one-out singles helped put runners on second and third, but one runner was caught in a rundown between third and home, with the tag being put on for the second out, and a fly out ending the fourth.

Alton broke open the game in the seventh, starting with a walk to Rayfield, and back-to-back singles by Adam Stilts and Gage Booten to load the bases. Rayfield was forced at home for the first out, but an RBI single by Kopsie brought home Stilts, and a fielder’s choice hit by Best forced Kopsie at second but brought in Booten to make it 3-0. A walk to Preston Schepers reloaded the bases, and then consecutive walks to John Durrwachter, Macias and Rayfield forced home the final three runs of the game, making it 6-0. Steward retired the side in order in the home half of the seventh to preserve the win.

The win was Alton’s 10th in the last 11 games, and the Legionnaires will wind up their regular season Friday night with an all-important District 22 game against Belleville at Whitey Herzog Field. Game time will be 6 p.m., with the district playoffs scheduled to start on Sunday.

