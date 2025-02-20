Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Fire Department honored Engineer/Paramedic Tyler Staicoff with a 2024 Firefighter of the Year Award for his excellent performance at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said each year, award winners are selected by their department peers for exemplifying the qualities of a firefighter, including bravery, dedication, selflessness, resilience, and more.

“This year, our first Firefighter of the Year Award goes to someone who has truly made an impact felt throughout the entire department,” Stahlhut said. “Engineer/Paramedic Tyler Staicoff has demonstrated extraordinary commitment not only in responding to emergencies, but maintaining a high level of commitment in his fire and medical training, fitness, mentoring fellow firefighters, engaging with community members on prevention education, and continuously striving for excellence with the desire to do more.”

Stahlhut noted Staicoff’s involvement in “numerous medical and fire incidents where his knowledge, calm demeanor, and aggressive desire to lead and be successful” lead to positive outcomes.

“Whether it’s answering the calls in the middle of the night after a busy start to the 24-hour shift, training relentlessly to improve his skills, completing his ‘Fit For Duty’ or other strength and conditioning workouts each shift, or offering support to colleagues, Engineer/Paramedic Staicoff embodies the best of what it means to be a Wood River Firefighter," Stahlhut said.

In addition to fighting fires and making a difference in the department, Staicoff is also a husband and father of three who works part-time for a private Emergency Medical Services (EMS) agency. Staicoff previously served for five years with the Quincy Fire Department before he and his family moved back to the Wood River area, where he’s served with the WRFD for nearly five years now.

Stahlhut also spoke highly of his department as a whole, adding any of its exemplary employees would be worthy recipients of the award.

“For me, it’s an overwhelming feeling of pride and gratitude to be blessed with such an amazing group in the Fire Department that are truly committed to improving themselves every year and doing what it takes to provide the highest-level service to our great community," Stahlhut said.

A full recording of the Feb. 18, 2025 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

